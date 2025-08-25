Apple To Change iPhone Design In 2027, Will Embrace Curved-Glass Display For 20th Anniversary Device: Report

Hyderabad: Visually, the iPhone has remained the same for many years, but Apple is now reportedly planning a three-year plan to reinvent the iPhone lineup starting from this September. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to redesign the existing iPhone lineup, which would start with the introduction of iPhone 17 Air in 2025, followed by Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone in 2026.

Finally, in 2027, Apple will reportedly embrace a curved-glass design, which would complement the latest Liquid Glass design present in iOS. This version of the iPhone will reportedly be known as iPhone 20, with the company skipping a generation. The name changer will be due in the year 2027, as it will be the 20th anniversary of the iPhone since its first launch in 2007.

Apple iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 series

Gurman says in this Power On newsletter that the tech giant will start the reinvention process with the introduction of iPhone 17 Air this year. It will be a slimmer-designed handset compared to the existing lineup. However, it is said to have an inferior battery life and will not have space for a physical SIM card.

Notably, the iPhone 17 Air will replace the existing iPhone 16 Plus.

The iPhone 17 series would include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This would replace the existing iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Notably, there has been a report suggesting that the iPhone 17 series could also include iPhone 17e, which would replace the iPhone 16e.

In-house modem chip: Gurman’s report mentions that Apple would use its first in-house modem chip, the C1 modem, instead of a more powerful chipset from Qualcomm.

Bumper case: In an X post, Gurman claimed that the company might also launch a “bumper case” for the iPhone 17 Air, which would surround the device’s edges but would not cover the back. The bumper case was the first seen with the iPhone 4 in 2010.

Apple's first foldable iPhone

Gurman, in his report, claims that in 2026, Apple’s first foldable iPhone will join the iPhone lineup. The device, codenamed V68, is currently under development. Multiple reports suggest that the device would feature a book-style foldable form factor, which would convert a smartphone into a mini tablet.

It will reportedly feature four cameras, with one placed on the cover display, one on the main display, and two on the back. Additionally, it is said that the foldable iPhone will feature TouchID instead of FaceID and lack a physical SIM card slot.