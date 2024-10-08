Apple Reportedly Abandons Plan To Launch A Smart Ring: Here's Why

Hyderabad: Ever since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, rumour mills have supported the idea of Apple hopping on the trend with its own wearable ring. While the industry today has no shortage of smart ring offerings from multiple brands at different price points, the iPhone maker appears to have abandoned its plans to launch such a product.

In recent years, we have seen Apple patents for smart wearable rings with health and fitness-tracking features in addition to hand-tracking features for its mixed-reality headset, Apple Vision Pro. The ring was expected to be a screen-free alternative to the Apple Watch and come at a lower cost. However, it seems Apple does not like the idea of a product entering the territory of its smartwatch.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone maker does not want the purported product to cannibalise the sales of the Apple Watch. This is why it is not "actively developing" a smart ring, which could end up serving as a low-cost alternative to the company's smartwatch.

According to Gurman, the Cupertino giant considers the Apple Watch a "leader" in the fitness tracking industry with room to grow. Hence, it has reportedly decided to focus on the smartwatch lineup instead.