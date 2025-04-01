Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4 Update With Visual Intelligence For iPhone 15 Pro In India

Hyderabad: Apple has finally released its highly anticipated iOS 18.4 update, which features advanced features like Priority Notifications and Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro models. The update also includes new toggles in the Control Centre, new emojis, and an app to customise the Apple Vision Pro features.
iOS 18.4 Update: Availability
Languages such as Chinese (Simplified), English (India, Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish will be supported with the new iOS 18.4 Apple Intelligence. This eliminates the need to set the handset and Siri to English (US) language to access AI features.
iOS 18.4 Update: Features
Visual Intelligence: The latest iOS update will allow iPhone 15 Pro models to support Visual Intelligence. This feature was initially introduced in the iPhone 16 models in September, which is a visual lookup tool allowing users to learn about objects and places instantly via Apple Intelligence.
Siri Upgrade: Apple's voice assistant, Siri has now become more smarter. It can now provide more natural and intelligent answers than before, as it is integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT which allows the assistant to solve difficult challenges easily.
Genmoji: This AI feature allows users to create their custom emojis. To create your own emojis just give a text prompt, and the AI will create it for you. The Genmoji enhances the user's chatting experience to make it more personal and engaging. Apart from this, AI features like Image Playground, Clean-up tool, Priority Mail, Notification Details, and many more tools will improve iPhone user's experience.
Writing Tools: AI writing tools are now available in iOS Mail, Messages, Notes, and Pages apps. These features allow users to enhance, summarise, and rewrite text in different tones (whether it's professional or simple). Moreover, AI features like grammar checking and proofreading are also available.
Apple Vision Pro App: The iOS 18.4 update introduces an Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone. The app enables users to download games and apps for the Vision Pro through App Store to discover films and shows that are tailored for MR (Mixed Reality) headset.
Review Summaries: This feature lets you get reviews left by other users on an app or a game on the App Store. It helps to create a comprehensive summary which enables users to quickly get an idea about the app.
iOS 18.4 Update: How to Install
The new iOS 18.4 can easily be installed by updating the phone. So just follow the below-mentioned steps.
Step 1: Go to Settings.
Step 2: Tap on 'General'.
Step 3: Then click on 'Software Update'.
As soon as you click this tab, the phone will automatically start downloading the latest iOS version. Once the new OS update is installed, turn off your iPhone and then restart it. When the device will be switched on, it will be updated with the latest iOS 18.4.
