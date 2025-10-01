ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 Update With Fixes For Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, And Other Issues On iPhone 17 Series

The iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1 update can be downloaded via over-the-air (OTA) updates. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple rolled out the iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1 updates. Although the update is not a major one, it includes fixes for several bugs and glitches that were discovered in the stable iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 releases.

According to Apple, the iOS 26.0.1 update resolves the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi disconnection issues on the iPhone 17 Series and the iPhone Air. The update also includes fixes for bugs related to the cellular network, rendering issues with photos, blank icons after adding a custom list, and VoiceOver being disabled for some users.

Meanwhile, the iPadOS 26.0.1 update resolves the same VoiceOver issue found in iPhones with the previous update, and also addresses a bug that caused the floating keyboard to change positions unexpectedly.

Notably, these are the first updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems (OS).

iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1 update: How to install the update?

The new OS update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads via over-the-air (OTA) updates. Here’s how to install the latest update in detail:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.