Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 Update With Fixes For Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, And Other Issues On iPhone 17 Series
iOS 26.0.1 fixes the issues caused by the iOS 26 update. The iPhone 17 series was launched last month and comes pre-installed with iOS 26.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple rolled out the iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1 updates. Although the update is not a major one, it includes fixes for several bugs and glitches that were discovered in the stable iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 releases.
According to Apple, the iOS 26.0.1 update resolves the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi disconnection issues on the iPhone 17 Series and the iPhone Air. The update also includes fixes for bugs related to the cellular network, rendering issues with photos, blank icons after adding a custom list, and VoiceOver being disabled for some users.
Meanwhile, the iPadOS 26.0.1 update resolves the same VoiceOver issue found in iPhones with the previous update, and also addresses a bug that caused the floating keyboard to change positions unexpectedly.
Notably, these are the first updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems (OS).
iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1 update: How to install the update?
The new OS update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads via over-the-air (OTA) updates. Here’s how to install the latest update in detail:
Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
Step 2: Now tap on General.
Step 3: Under the General tab, tap on Software update.
Step 4: Here, the update will automatically be reflected on your device once received.
Step 5: If iOS 26.0.1 is available, then tap on Download and Install.
Eligible devices for the latest update
iPhones: Here is the complete list of iPhones that are compatible with the latest iOS 26.0.1 update.
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iPads: Here is the complete list of compatible iPads that will receive the new OS update.
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPad Pro 12.9 (3rd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 11 (1st generation and later models)
- iPad Air (M3)
- iPad Air (M2)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (A16)
- iPad (8th generation and later models)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro)
- iPad mini (5th generation and later)