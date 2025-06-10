WWDC 2025: Apple Releases First Developer Beta For iPhone, iPad, And Mac - How To Download

Hyderabad: Apple has previewed the new iterations of its platforms, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26, all powered by a new design language and featuring an upgraded Apple Intelligence and loads of new features. At the same time, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released the developer beta for new platforms, allowing developers to test new features for the Apple iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, TV, and Vision Pro.

Notably, anyone with a compatible device and an Apple ID can try out the developer beta build as Apple no longer requires users to purchase a paid developer account to download it. The developer builds of upcoming Apple platforms are now available for testing through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com.

Such developer builds are usually plagued with bugs since they are the first-ever releases of new platforms. It is advised to stay patient and at least wait for the public beta to try the new features at the earliest, that too on a secondary device. The public beta will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month at beta.apple.com.

How to download Apple software in beta

To download the developer beta, users first need to go to the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com and enrol their device. In order to download the public beta, users need to enrol their device on the Apple Beta Software Program available at beta.apple.com.

Once enrolled, beta builds will start to appear in the software update settings of the device. In the case of an iPhone, the update will be accessible via Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates.

Notably, Apple says that some features showcased at the WWDC 2025 may not be available in the developer beta build since such releases are not final and typically get certain features down the line. The availability of some features may also vary due to factors like language, region, and local laws.

Compatible Devices for iOS 26 and more

iOS 26 is compatible with iPhone 11 and later. Meanwhile, the Apple Intelligence features require iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Similarly, Apple Intelligence embedded in iPadOS 26 requires iPad mini (A17 Pro) or iPad models with M1 or later. Mac models with M1 and later also support Apple Intelligence.