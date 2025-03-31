Apple Redesigns Health App With Virtual Doctor Under Project Mulberry To Expand AI Health Features

Hyderabad: Apple is working on redesigning the Health app to include health coaching features integrated with AI. This latest initiative, referred to as Project Mulberry, is currently being tested and includes an AI-powered coach which will be designed to improve their health. Currently, Apple devices such as Apple Watch track various health metrics such as heart rate, calories burned, oxygen levels, and more. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now working on a new version of the Health app. It plans to integrate AI or LLM into the app, which will analyse and provide insights into a person's health status.

Apple Health+

According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new service could be called Health+. The highlight of this app is that it will advise users based on data collected via its medical devices. Reportedly, the app is expected to include food tracking as well. The AI coach is currently being trained on data provided by staff physicians. Moreover, Apple would bring more doctors to record health-related videos.

Under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook, Apple has become more aggressive with health features on its products. Recently, the company launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 for $250, which comes with a built-in heart rate sensor. This indicates that health tracking could eventually come to AirPods as well. Moreover, the company has reportedly been working for years on a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring system for the Apple Watch.

The tech giant has been gradually adding AI features to its devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With the company reportedly being working on AI coach feature for the Health app, indicating that health tracking is its next focus. Notably, companies such as Samsung are also reportedly working on similar AI-powered health coaching features for its products.

However, analysts believe that the company is still years behind other companies in AI. Last year, Apple entered the AI landscape with 'Apple Intelligence' during the launch of the iPhone 16. The company struggled to roll out some AI features on time, while existing features are bare-bones. This led to backlash from experts.

