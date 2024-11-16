Apple records biggest growth in India in 3Q24 while OnePlus loses the most: IDC

Hyderabad: India's smartphone market reportedly grew 6 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the third quarter of this year (Q3 2024) as shipments reached 46 million units. According to International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Apple shipped 4 million units in the same period, registering its largest-ever quarterly shipment in the country.
Apple saw its share rise from 5.7 per cent in Q3 2023 to 8.6 per cent in Q3 2024, amassing an increase of 58.5 per cent year-over-year unit change. According to IDC, the biggest quarter of Apple shipments were led by the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13. Meanwhile, OnePlus lost the most market share this quarter. Let's take a look at the top smartphone brands as per market share as well as the biggest movers in Q3 2024.
Top smartphone brands and movers in India in Q3 2024
According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Vivo holds the top spot with a 15.8 per cent market share. The company registered a 20 per cent YoY unit change compared to the same period last year.
Vivo is followed by Oppo, Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi, which hold 13.9 per cent, 12.3 per cent, 11.5 per cent, and 11.4 per cent market share in Q3 2024 respectively. While Oppo registered a growth of 47.6 per cent YoY, Samsung saw its market share decline from 16.2 per cent in Q3 2023 to 12.3 per cent in Q3 2024, registering a decline of 19.7 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, Realme lost 19.4 per cent market share and Xiaomi saw its share rise by 2.7 per cent YoY.
Apple holds the sixth position in the Indian smartphone market with an 8.6 per cent market share in Q3 2024, followed by Poco, Motorola, iQoo, and OnePlus.
The biggest YoY growth was registered by Motorola, followed by iQoo and Apple, which stands at 149.5 per cent, 101.4 per cent, and 58.5 per cent respectively. The biggest loser in this period was OnePlus, which saw its market share plummet from 6.2 per cent to 3.6 per cent, registering a YoY decline of 39.3 per cent.