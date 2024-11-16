ETV Bharat / technology

Apple records biggest growth in India in 3Q24 while OnePlus loses the most: IDC

Hyderabad: India's smartphone market reportedly grew 6 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the third quarter of this year (Q3 2024) as shipments reached 46 million units. According to International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Apple shipped 4 million units in the same period, registering its largest-ever quarterly shipment in the country.

Apple saw its share rise from 5.7 per cent in Q3 2023 to 8.6 per cent in Q3 2024, amassing an increase of 58.5 per cent year-over-year unit change. According to IDC, the biggest quarter of Apple shipments were led by the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13. Meanwhile, OnePlus lost the most market share this quarter. Let's take a look at the top smartphone brands as per market share as well as the biggest movers in Q3 2024.

Top smartphone brands and movers in India in Q3 2024

According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Vivo holds the top spot with a 15.8 per cent market share. The company registered a 20 per cent YoY unit change compared to the same period last year.