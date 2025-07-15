Apple Plans To Launch iPhone 17e, New MacBook Pro, New iPads By Early 2026: Report

Hyderabad: Apple reportedly plans to expand its product lineup in the first half of 2026 with the launch of a new low-end iPhone, multiple iPads, and upgraded Macs. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on upgraded MacBook Pros and Airs, which were originally scheduled to be released in 2025, but the company is considering pushing it to 2026. Additionally, it is expected to release an entry-level tablet, an iPad Air, an external Mac monitor, and a budget smartphone, likely the iPhone 17e, which will be the successor of the iPhone 16e launched in February this year.

Apple experienced a pandemic-fueled sales surge in the earlier part of the decade (2020-2030), it suffered an inconsistent demand over the past two years. Additionally, the slower release of the new models has also contributed to its spottier demand. The new product portfolio in 2026 could help the company have more consistent revenue after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, expected to be launched around September 2025.

Apple iPhone 17e

As per the report, the Apple iPhone 17e will have a similar design but will be powered by an A19 chipset, to match the iPhone 17 series. The Apple iPhone 16e carries the A18 chipset. The new device, codenamed V159, could launch in February 2026, taking a cue from its predecessor iPhone 16e, which was launched in February 2025 as Apple's cheapest iPhone model.

This quick transition from iPhone 16e to iPhone 17e indicates that Apple is planning to have an annual update for its entry-level iPhone, unlike the previously available SE models. Notably, the iPhone SE series has been updated only twice since its debut in 2016.

New iPad models

The upcoming entry-level iPads and iPad Air models will reportedly be released relatively quickly after the current models went on sale last March. The upcoming entry-level iPads are codenamed J581 and J582, while the iPad Air models are codenamed J707, J708, J737, and J738.

The Cupertino-based tech giant might be planning to release the new entry-level iPads around March or April, which will have a similar design to its current version but will have a faster processor.

The upcoming iPad Air models will upgrade to the M4 chipset and have limited changes, reported Gurman. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro is expected to carry the M5 chipset and is slated to be released as early as October.

The iPad Pro is due for an update since last May. The new iPad Pro models are reportedly codenamed J817, J818, J820, and J821.

New MacBook models and Mac monitor

Initially, Apple planned to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, codenamed J714 and J716, later this year with an M5 chip. However, the company now aims to launch them in early 2026, reported Gurman.

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to feature new cases and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens. It could use the same higher-contrast display technology found in the iPhone 8 and the 2024 iPad Pro. Moreover, new MacBook Air models, codenamed J813 and J815, along with their first new external Mac monitor, codenamed J427, are also slated to be launched in the first half of next year, as per the report.

Apple Smart Home Hub

The tech giant is reportedly working on a smart home hub as well, codenamed J490. It was originally scheduled to be launched in March this year, but has been postponed indefinitely as it relied on the new Siri’s voice assistant features. It is expected that the device might be launched in the first half of 2026.