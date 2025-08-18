Apple Plans To Integrate Charismatic OS Into Its Upcoming Smart Devices: Report

Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a new operating system (OS), codenamed ‘Charismatic’. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new OS will reportedly power Apple’s upcoming smart devices, which include a smart home hub and a tabletop robot. These devices are expected to be unveiled in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Once the OS is launched, it will expand Apple’s ecosystem beyond iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

Charismatic OS

According to the report, Apple is designing a purported Charismatic OS, which is expected to bring together elements of tvOS and watchOS. The interface of this OS is said to largely feature clock faces and widgets, which sport small software programmes dedicated to specific tasks.

The report states that Charismatic was previously known as Pebble and Rock during its initial development stages, which blends the approach of the Apple TV and Apple Watch operating systems.

As Charismatic OS focuses on multiple user usage, the devices powered by the OS will probably feature a front-facing camera to scan the faces of the people and automatically change the layout, features, and content as per the user’s preference.

The report states that the Charismatic OS will showcase apps in a hexagonal grid—similar to Apple’s Watch interface and come pre-installed with most of Apple's core apps, which include Calendar, Camera, Music, Reminders, and Notes. Moreover, Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, will be used as the primary voice command input method in the OS. It is also said to offer touch interactions as an option.

As per Bloomberg’s report, the Apple smart home hub, codenamed J490, is a stripped-down version of the tabletop robot that lacks the arm and conversational Siri. It includes a standalone 7-inch display, placed on a half-dome-shaped base that includes speakers and microphones, looking similar to the Google Nest Hub, which was first launched in 2019.

The Apple smart home hub will have home control, music playback, note-taking, web browsing, and video conferencing options. The device is expected to be launched by the middle of next year.