Apple Mulls Over Buying Perplexity AI To Power Apple Intelligence: Report

Hyderabad: Apple showcased the Apple Intelligence features at the WWDC 2024 last year, but has since struggled to bring out proper updates for its AI functionalities. So, to solve this, the tech giant seems to be looking for solutions outside, contemplating the purchase of another company with readymade AI tools to start off its artificial intelligence ambitions.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the Cupertino-based company is internally bidding for Perplexity AI, an AI-powered web search engine, which stands amongst Google and OpenAI in the AI race. The report quotes sources to highlight that Apple executives are discussing the possibility of acquiring Perplexity AI. Notably, this is just an internal discussion, and Apple has yet to decide whether to bid on the AI company or not.

Apple plans to buy Perplexity AI

Gurman's report mentions that Adrian Perica, Vice President of Apple Corporate Development, Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Apple Services, along with other senior executives, have discussed this deal. It also suggests that the company might eventually decide against it. All these details indicate that Apple intends to kickstart its AI functionalities with an existing platform rather than investing in and building a new one.

The Perplexity AI, as aforementioned, is an AI-powered search engine that provides direct, conversational answers to user queries and cites sources for verification. It already has an AI assistant and plans to make more effective AI tools. The company already offers some of these features for iPhone users, which Siri currently does not have and would require a lot of time from Apple for their development.

As Apple is a trillion-dollar tech giant, it can easily acquire Perplexity AI with regard to money, if it plans to. However, seeing the company’s desperation, the AI company could charge a lot of money for the acquisition, to the tune of $50 billion.

Can Meta buy Perplexity AI?

Recently, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, revealed in a podcast that Meta is on a hiring spree, trying to recruit OpenAI employees by offering joining bonuses as high as $100 million and larger annual compensation packages. Even though Meta’s efforts to hire OpenAI personnel failed, there is a good possibility that it will move towards Perplexity AI. The integration of Perplexity AI into Meta AI could enhance its services across all its platforms.