ETV Bharat / technology

Apple May Shift Entire iPhone Assembly For US To India By Next Year: Report

New Delhi: Apple is reportedly planning to shift the entire assembly of iPhones sold in the United States to India by as early as next year. This would mark a major move in Apple’s global manufacturing strategy, as the tech giant continues to reduce its dependence on China, according to a report by Financial Times.

The final decision will depend on how quickly India can ramp up its supply chain and how trade talks between China and the US progress.

According to the report, US President Donald Trump has been pressuring Apple to move away from China due to ongoing trade tensions. Trump recently confirmed that talks are ongoing with China regarding tariffs. In the meantime, Apple’s contract manufacturers in India are already stepping up production.

Foxconn’s plant in Bengaluru is expected to become operational this month and could eventually produce up to 20 million units at its peak. Around 70 per cent of the exports were contributed by Apple’s iPhone supply chain with Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn, accounting for close to 50 per cent of the overseas shipments.