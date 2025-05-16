Michelin Stars & More: Apple Maps Now Lets Users Discover Top-Ranked Restaurants, Hotels

Hyderabad: Apple Maps has introduced a new feature, which enables users to search and discover top-ranked restaurants, hotels, golf courses, and more. Users in the US can now view and search for Michelin-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants along with Michelin Key hotels on Apple Maps. Apple says that it will add support for more regions in the future, along with "rankings and insights" from The Infatuation, Golf Digest, and more expert sources.

“Michelin Guide, The Infatuation, and Golf Digest are leading industry experts that consumers rely on for finding the best restaurants, hotels, and golf courses, and we’re excited to bring their valuable insights and accolades to our users in Apple Maps,” said David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Internet Software and Services Product.

“These new integrations make Maps an even more useful and seamless resource for users to discover great new places, whether in their hometown or travelling somewhere new," he added.

To use this feature, users can head over to search filters in Apple Maps and find places with these distinctions. The new Apple Maps update will revamp place cards to reflect distinctions, descriptions, and images from expert sources. Additionally, for select hotels, users will be able to place bookings directly from Maps. Apple will soon add the ability to schedule restaurant reservations through Michelin and tee times through Supreme Golf.

The application also features curated guides from The Infatuation, Gold Digest, and Michelin Guide to let users explore more great places around the world. These guides are available to all users across the world via the web interface.

Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the MICHELIN Guide, expressed enthusiasm about integrating the Michelin Guide’s expertise into Apple Maps. He highlighted that the inclusion of ratings, expert insights, and booking services would greatly enhance global accessibility to exceptional dining and hospitality experiences. He further stated that this collaboration would make Michelin’s curated recommendations and distinctions easily accessible for travellers and food lovers seeking memorable experiences.

Paul Needham, CEO of The Infatuation, conveyed excitement over the partnership, mentioning that soon, their curated and relatable restaurant recommendations would be available on Apple Maps. He also stressed the importance of reaching users where they already engage, noting that Apple Maps is an integral part of their daily lives, making this integration a seamless and logical step.

Meredith Bausback, vice president of Marketing & Audience Development at Golf Digest, expressed pride in bringing Golf Digest insights to Apple Maps. She stated that, as a leading authority on golf course rankings and reviews, the integration would soon enable golfers to confidently discover and select courses based on decades of expert evaluations.