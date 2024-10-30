Apple Launches Mac Mini with M4 and M4 Pro Chips In India, Prices Start At Rs 59,900

Hyderabad: Apple on Tuesday refreshed the compact desktop computer Mac mini with new M4 chips, building upon the announcement of the new 24-inch iMac 2024 with new SoC. The new Mac mini draws power from a M4 or M4 Pro chip and features a 16-core Neural Engine for enhanced performance over the predecessor as well as support for Apple Intelligence.

Mac mini prices in India

The Mac Mini with M4 chip in India starts at Rs 59,900 for the base variant that features a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. The 16/512 GB model costs Rs 79,900 and the 24/512 GB model costs Rs 99,900. The machine can be configured with up to 32GB unified memory and up to 2TB SSD storage.

The Mac Mini with M4 Pro chip starts at Rs 1,49,900 for the base model with a 12-core CPU, a 16-core GPU, 24GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. This model can be configured with up to 14-core CPU, up to 20-core GPU, up to 64GB of unified memory, and up to 8TB of storage.

Consumers can choose to add 10-bit Gigabit Ethernet on both M4 and M4 Pro Mac mini models for Rs 10,000. The pre-orders for the new machine are now live with shipping slated to start on November 8, 2024.

Mac mini 2024 specifications and features

The new Mac mini has a much smaller form factor than its predecessors, measuring 5x5 inches. The M4 chip on the Mac mini supports a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, up to 24GB of unified memory, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. Meanwhile, the M4 Pro model supports up to a 14-core CPU, up to a 20-core GPU, up to 64GB of unified memory, and up to 8TB of SSD storage.

With new chips, the machine is capable of running on-device AI operations and supports the suite of Apple Intelligence features. Apple says that the M4 Mac mini offers up to 1.8 times CPU and up to 2.2 times GPU performance improvements over the M1 model, whereas the M4 Pro Mac mini claims to render motion graphics to RAM up to two times faster in Motion compared to the M2 Pro model.

For connectivity, the Mac mini features two USB Type-C ports with USB 3 speeds, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI port, an optional Gigabit Ethernet port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the M4 model and three Thunderbolt 5 ports on the M4 Pro variant.