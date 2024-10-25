Apple Confirms To Refresh Its Mac Lineup Next Week: What To Expect

Hyderabad: Following the launch of the A17 Pro-powered iPad Mini earlier this month, Apple is now set to announce a new wave of Macs. The tech giant is gearing up for an "exciting week of announcements" starting on Monday. Apple's marketing VP Greg Joswiak posted a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) with a MacOS logo, asking us to "Mac" our calendars.

While the executive did not share explicit details about the upcoming announcements, we expect to see new M4-powered Mac machines, including a new MacBook Pro, a new iMac, and a new Mac mini. Let's get into the details.

M4 MacBook Pro

Supply chain leaks have already revealed a lot about the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip. The device is expected to carry 16GB of RAM for the first time and feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports. The new chip in the model is expected to feature a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, marking an upgrade over the 8-core CPU design of the M3 chip. Apple is also expected to release higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

M4 iMac

Apple could upgrade the 24-inch Mac with the M4 chip, giving it a performance boost over the current M3 model. The new machine could also feature an upgraded 16GB of RAM and a 10-core CPU, just like the M4 MacBook Pro M4.

M4 Mac mini

Apple's Mac mini is expected to receive the biggest upgrade with new M4 and M4 Pro chip configurations. The machine could also receive a refreshed design with a significant size reduction, making it appear similar to the Apple TV.