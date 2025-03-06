Apple Reveals M3 Ultra, Its Most Powerful Chip With 32-Core CPU, 80-Core GPU, And 512GB RAM Support

Hyderabad: Apple on Wednesday announced the new M4-powered MacBook Air (2025) and a new Mac Studio-- its most powerful Mac ever, featuring M4 Max and a new M3 Ultra. Apple calls the M3 Ultra the highest-performing chip it has ever created, featuring the most powerful CPU and GPU in a Mac, double the Neural Engine cores, and the most unified memory ever in a personal computer.

M3 Ultra also features Thunderbolt 5 with more than 2x the bandwidth per port for faster connectivity and robust expansion, Apple explained in a newsroom post, adding that the chip is built using its UltraFusion packaging architecture. It links two M3 Max dies over 10,000 high-speed connections that offer low latency and high bandwidth.

This allows the system to treat the combined dies as a single, unified chip for massive performance while maintaining power efficiency. UltraFusion brings together a total of 184 billion transistors to take the capabilities of the new Mac Studio, powered by the M3 Ultra chip, to new heights.

M3 Ultra: Everything you need to know

Performance and Efficiency: The M3 Ultra features up to a 32-core CPU (24 performance cores + 8 efficiency cores), offering up to 1.5x the performance of the M2 Ultra and 1.8x that of the M1 Ultra. Its GPU has up to 80 graphics cores, delivering up to 2x the performance of the M2 Ultra and 2.6x that of the M1 Ultra. The chip also features advanced graphics architecture with dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing, making it ideal for demanding content creation and gaming. A 32-core Neural Engine fuels AI and machine learning capabilities. The M3 Ultra allows the Mac Studio to run large language models (LLMs) with over 600 billion parameters directly on the device.

RAM: The unified memory options for M3 Ultra start at 96GB and go as high as 512GB.

External displays: The display engine in M3 Ultra allows Mac Studio to be connected to eight Pro Display XDRs, driving more than 160 million pixels.

Thunderbolt 5: The M3 Ultra introduces Thunderbolt 5 to the Mac Studio, offering up to 120 Gb/s data transfer speeds, which is more than double that of Thunderbolt 4. Each Thunderbolt 5 port has its own custom-designed controller, providing dedicated bandwidth for each port on Mac Studio. Apple says it is the most capable implementation of Thunderbolt 5 in the industry. This upgrade is beneficial for professional users who need faster data transfer for external storage, docking, and hub solutions. Additionally, Thunderbolt 5 allows multiple Mac Studio systems to connect together to enhance workflows.