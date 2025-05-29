ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Logic Pro App Gets New Features For Easy Electronic Music Production On Mac And iPad

Apple has released new updates for Logic Pro, an indigenously produced Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) app.

Hyderabad: Apple has rolled out a new update for the Logic Pro app, which is available for Mac and iPad models. The new update enhances the already existing Stem Splitter, adds a new Flashback Capture feature, and introduces new sound packs to elevate music production. With the current update, Learn MIDI, which was only available on Mac devices, has now been extended to iPad models as well.

Logic Pro App: Latest Updates

The updated Stem Splitter feature picks out details from old recordings and audio demos to offer greater audio fidelity and separate the guitar and piano into stems. Using this feature, music producers can easily select common stem variations, such as a cappella, instrumental or instrumental with vocals using presets. Additionally, a submix feature allows users to export exactly the parts of audio they want.

The new Flashback Capture feature allows users to recover audio even if they forget to click the record button. With the help of this new feature, users can quickly restore MIDI and audio performances using a key command or a custom bar button.

Logic Pro now features a new sound pack named Dancefloor Rush, which features drum-and-bass sounds with over 400 dynamic loops, punchy drum kits, and a custom Live Loops grid for both Mac and iPad devices. Apart from this, the Mac version also includes two additional sound packs: Magnetic Imperfections and Tosin Abasi.

Learn MIDI, which was previously available only on Mac, is now available on the iPad. This feature provides users a hands-on control by easily assigning knobs, faders, and buttons on MIDI devices to control plug-ins, instruments, and other automatable elements in the app.

Logic Pro App: At a Glance
FeatureDescriptionAvailable on MacAvailable on iPad
Steam SplitterEnhanced audio fidelity; separates guitar and piano into stems; offers presets for a cappella, instrumental, or instrumental with vocals; includes submix feature for exporting specific audio parts.YesYes
Flashback CaptureRecovers audio and MIDI performances even if recording wasn’t started, using a key command or custom bar button.YesYes
Dancefloor Rush Sound PackIncludes drum-and-bass sounds with over 400 dynamic loops, punchy drum kits, and a custom Live Loops grid.YesYes
Magnetic Imperfections Sound PackAdditional sound pack exclusive to Mac, enhancing creative options.YesNo
Tosin Abasi Sound PackAdditional sound pack exclusive to Mac, expanding sound library.YesNo
Learn MIDIAllows hands-on control by assigning knobs, faders, and buttons on MIDI devices to control plug-ins, instruments, and automatable elements. Previously Mac-only, now available on iPad.YesYes

Logic Pro App: Price, availability

Existing users of Logic Pro will get the newly updated version as a free update, while new users will have to pay $199.99 (around Rs 17,000) to access the app on Mac. The Logic Pro for Mac is also available as a Pro Apps Bundle for Education, which includes Final Cut Pro, MainStage, Motion, and Compressor, available for the same price as its standalone app.

New iPad users will get a one-month free trial for Logic Pro, after which they will have to choose either a $4.99 (around Rs 426) monthly subscription or a $49 annual subscription (around Rs 4,000) to access the app.

In terms of system requirements, Logic Pro for Mac supports macOS Sequoia 15.4 or later, while the iPad version requires iPadOS 18.4 or later. The app is available to download via the Apple App Store for Mac and iPad devices.

Logic Pro App for Mac and iPad: Pricing
FeatureLogic Pro for MacLogic Pro for iPad
Prices$199.99 (≈ ₹17,000)1-month free trial, then $4.99/month (≈ ₹426) or $49/year (≈ ₹4,000)
Pricing for Existing UsersFree updateFree update
System RequirementsmacOS Sequoia 15.4 or lateriPadOS 18.4 or later
AvailabilityApp Store (for Mac)App Store (for iPad)
