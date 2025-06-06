ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Leases Retail Space For Rs 2 Crore Annual Rent In Borivali To Open Second Store In Mumbai

Apple has leased retail space in Borivali, Mumbai, for a duration of 10 years and 10 months to open a second store in the city.

Representational image of Apple Central World in Thailand (Image Credits: Apple)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST

Hyderabad: Apple appears to be getting ready to expand its retail footprint in Mumbai with a second retail store in the city. According to documents accessed by real estate data firms CRE Matrix and Propstack, the tech giant has rented over 12,616 square feet of retail space in Borivali (East), a suburb in Mumbai, for a long-term lease of 10 years and 10 months.

The upcoming store, reportedly located on the ground floor of Oberoi Realty's Sky City Mall, will be the fourth Apple Store in India. The company already owns two operational stores in the country—one in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and the second in Saket in Delhi—with a third one coming up in Bengaluru as the company was recently reported to have rented retail space in the Kannada city.

According to the reports, Apple has agreed to pay an annual rent of about Rs 2.08 crore for the retail space or a monthly rent of Rs 17.35 lakh, translating to Rs 138 per square foot. The rent is set to escalate by 15 per cent every three years.

Notably, the 130-month lease agreement includes a 10-month rent-free period, and the payments will start only after this initial period. However, the agreement includes a revenue-sharing clause where the iPhone maker will pay 2 per cent of its revenue from the store for the first 42 months and 2.5 per cent from the 43rd month onwards.

Following the end of the lease period, Apple will have the option to extend the term three times for a period of 5 years each.

Earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company would be opening four new retail stores in India, followed by a post by Apple Store Leader John Taaffe confirming the location of these new stores, which will be set in Pune, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This means that both Mumbai and Delhi NCR will have two Apple Stores each since both places currently host Apple's only retail spaces in India.

Apple had also started hiring for these upcoming stores in India. Taaffe added a LinkedIn link at the end of his post, leading to 'Jobs at Apple', to invite interested candidates.

