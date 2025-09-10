Apple Launches Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3: Price, Specifications, Features
Apple Watch Series 11 comes with a thinner design, Watch Ultra 3 features the largest display ever in an Apple Watch, and SE 3 now
Published : September 10, 2025 at 7:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced the new Apple Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 alongside the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and the Apple iPhone 17 Series.
All three Watch models come with new features and upgraded capabilities. They are available for pre-orders, with availability beginning September 19, 2025. Let's take a detailed look.
Apple Watch Series 11
The new Apple Watch Series 11 comes with Watch OS 26, featuring the Liquid Glass design and a comprehensive set of health features with new capabilities. It supports Smart Stack hints, Gestures, Live Translation, Workout Buddy with AirPods, and ECG with notifications for hypertension and irregular heart rhythm.
It also supports a new Sleep Score feature, allowing users to track sleep and measure important health metrics during sleep, such as heart rate, wrist temperature, blood oxygen, and respiratory rate.
The Watch Series 11 is made from 100 per cent recycled titanium and aluminium cases, sporting the thinnest ever design. The new wearable claims to sport 24 hours of battery life and supports fast charging.
Apple says the new Watch Series 11 is two times more scratch-resistant. It features a ceramic coating and Ion-X glass for added toughness. It also brings upgrades in connectivity, supporting 5G cellular network, jumping from the 4G LTE connectivity on the Watch Series 10.
The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at Rs 46,900 in India, for the 42mm GPS-only model and arrives in Jet Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and a new refreshed Space Grey colour variant.
Apple Watch Ultra 3
The major highlights of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 include its new 42-hour battery life (which can last up to 72 hours in Low Power mode) and the largest display ever in an Apple Watch. The screen supports a 1Hz always-on refresh rate and features LTPO3 and wide-angle OLEDs. The LTPO3 allows the watch to consume less power and enables display borders to be 24 per cent thinner, whereas the wide-angle OLED optimises each pixel to emit more light at wider angles for increased brightness.
The built-in satellite connectivity allows the new Ultra model to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location with Find My while they are off the grid, using the Emergency SOS via satellite. The Watch Ultra 3 also sports 5G cellular capabilities and claims to feature the "most accurate GPS in a sport watch".
The Watch Ultra 3 also supports Sleep Score, Hypertension notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, heart rate notifications, the ECG app, Blood Oxygen monitor, sleep apnea notifications, and more health-centric features. Just Watch Series 11, the Ultra 3 comes pre-loaded with fitness features, including the new Workout Buddy, a first-of-its-kind fitness experience powered by Apple Intelligence that analyses a user’s workout data and fitness history to deliver personalised, spoken motivation throughout their session, based on data like heart rate, pace, distance, Activity rings, personal fitness milestones, and more.
Designed for sports activities, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 supports special features for runners, cyclists, swimmers, hikers, divers, and golfers. With watchOS 26, it also gets a fresh look with Liquid Glass, Smart Stack hints, Live Translation, and more.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at Rs 89,900 in India and is available in natural or black titanium, with a new collection of bands.
Apple Watch SE 3
The Apple Watch SE 3 is powered by the S10 chip and delivers an advanced set of health features over the predecessor, which include Sleep Score, sleep apnea notifications, wrist temperature sensing, and more. It also supports Always-On display, double-tap and wrist flick gestures, on-device Siri, and fast charging.
The Watch SE 3 also supports 5G cellular capabilities, like the other two newly launched Watch models. With watchOS 26, the Watch SE 3 also receives a fresh Liquid Glass look and Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. Features like heart health notifications, Cycle Tracking, cardio fitness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and Check In continue to exist in the newer model.
Apple Watch SE 3 starts at Rs 25,900 in the US and arrives in 40mm and 44mm sizes in midnight and starlight aluminium cases.