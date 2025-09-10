ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3: Price, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Apple has announced the new Apple Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 alongside the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and the Apple iPhone 17 Series.

All three Watch models come with new features and upgraded capabilities. They are available for pre-orders, with availability beginning September 19, 2025. Let's take a detailed look.

Apple Watch Series 11

The new Apple Watch Series 11 comes with Watch OS 26, featuring the Liquid Glass design and a comprehensive set of health features with new capabilities. It supports Smart Stack hints, Gestures, Live Translation, Workout Buddy with AirPods, and ECG with notifications for hypertension and irregular heart rhythm.

It also supports a new Sleep Score feature, allowing users to track sleep and measure important health metrics during sleep, such as heart rate, wrist temperature, blood oxygen, and respiratory rate.

Apple Watch Series 11 (Image Credit: Apple)

The Watch Series 11 is made from 100 per cent recycled titanium and aluminium cases, sporting the thinnest ever design. The new wearable claims to sport 24 hours of battery life and supports fast charging.

Apple says the new Watch Series 11 is two times more scratch-resistant. It features a ceramic coating and Ion-X glass for added toughness. It also brings upgrades in connectivity, supporting 5G cellular network, jumping from the 4G LTE connectivity on the Watch Series 10.

The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at Rs 46,900 in India, for the 42mm GPS-only model and arrives in Jet Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and a new refreshed Space Grey colour variant.