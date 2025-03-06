Apple MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Launched in India At A Lower Starting Price Of Rs 99,900

Hyderabad: Apple on Wednesday announced the new MacBook Air, updating the entry-level laptop with a 10-core M4 chip, a new 12MP Centre Stage camera, and a bigger battery life. Arriving in a new sky blue colour, the new MacBook Air M4 starts at a lower starting price of Rs 99,900.
Just like its predecessor, the M4 MacBook Air (2025) is available in 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina display options. It comes with 16GB and 24GB RAM options and can be configured with up to 512GB of SSD storage. This machine runs macOS Sequoia out-of-the-box and runs Apple Intelligence.
M4 MacBook Air (2025): Price in India, Availability
The new M4 MacBook Air (2025) starts at Rs 99,900 for the base model with a 13-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The 15-inch model costs Rs 1,24,900 for the same configuration.
The new Apple machine is available to pre-order and will go on sale in India starting March 12, 2025. It will be available in Midnight, Silver, Starlight, and a new Sky Blue colour option.
The complete price list of the M4 MacBook Air (2025) is as follows:
|Model
|CPU
|GPU
|Memory
|Storage
|Price
|13-inch
|10-core
|8-core
|16GB unified
|256GB SSD
|Rs 99,900
|13-inch
|10-core
|10-core
|16GB unified
|512GB SSD
|Rs 1,19,900
|13-inch
|10-core
|10-core
|24GB unified
|512GB SSD
|Rs 1,39,900
|15-inch
|10-core
|10-core
|16GB unified
|256GB SSD
|Rs 1,24,900
|15-inch
|10-core
|10-core
|16GB unified
|512GB SSD
|Rs 1,49,900
|15-inch
|10-core
|10-core
|24GB unified
|512GB SSD
|Rs 1,64,900
M4 MacBook Air (2025) Specifications, Features
The new MacBook Air features a Super Retina display with a pixel density of 224 ppi and up to 500 nits brightness in 13-inch (2560 × 1664 pixels) and 15-inch (2880×1864 pixels) sizes. The laptop supports up to two 6K external displays.
The laptop draws power from an M4 chip, announced last year with the iPad Pro (2024). The chip features a 10-core CPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and up to 10-core GPU. It supports up to 24GB of unified memory and claims to last up to 18 hours on a single charge. Apple claims the new MacBook Air is up to 2x faster than the M1 model and up to 23x faster than the most powerful Intel-based MacBook Air.
The new machine also supports Apple Intelligence, allowing users to access features like Playground, Genmoji, Writing Tools, an improved Siri, and ChatGPT integration. The M4 MacBook Air (2025) also features a new 12MP Centre Stage camera with improved video quality.
Moreover, the new device comes equipped with a Force Touch trackpad, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, 2x Thunderbolt ports, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, three-mic array, and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The 13-inch model comes with 30W USB-C Power Adapter and the 15-inch model comes with 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter.