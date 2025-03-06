ETV Bharat / technology

Apple MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Launched in India At A Lower Starting Price Of Rs 99,900

Hyderabad: Apple on Wednesday announced the new MacBook Air, updating the entry-level laptop with a 10-core M4 chip, a new 12MP Centre Stage camera, and a bigger battery life. Arriving in a new sky blue colour, the new MacBook Air M4 starts at a lower starting price of Rs 99,900.

Just like its predecessor, the M4 MacBook Air (2025) is available in 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina display options. It comes with 16GB and 24GB RAM options and can be configured with up to 512GB of SSD storage. This machine runs macOS Sequoia out-of-the-box and runs Apple Intelligence.

M4 MacBook Air (2025): Price in India, Availability

The new M4 MacBook Air (2025) starts at Rs 99,900 for the base model with a 13-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The 15-inch model costs Rs 1,24,900 for the same configuration.

The new Apple machine is available to pre-order and will go on sale in India starting March 12, 2025. It will be available in Midnight, Silver, Starlight, and a new Sky Blue colour option.

The complete price list of the M4 MacBook Air (2025) is as follows: