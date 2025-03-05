Apple Launches 2025 iPad Air With M3 In 11-Inch, 13-Inch Models: India Prices, Availability, Features

Hyderabad: Apple on Tuesday announced an updated version of the iPad Air, powered by the M3 chip. The refreshed device costs the same as its predecessor and arrives in two sizes -- 11 inches and 13 inches -- with the option to choose between the Wi-Fi only model and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple claims that the new iPad Air (2025) with M3 chip is nearly 2x faster compared to iPad Air with M1, and up to 3.5x faster than iPad Air with A14 Bionic. The device supports Apple Intelligence and is compatible with Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C). The tech giant also announced a new Magic Keyboard for the 2025 iPad Air M3, which comes with a larger trackpad, a USB-C port for charging, and a 14-key function row.

2025 iPad Air M3 Price in India

Just like its predecessor, the 2025 iPad Air M3 starts at Rs 59,900 for the 11-inch model and Rs 79,900 for the 13-inch model. Both sizes arrive in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular models in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. The new iPad Air M3 will be sold in four colour options-- Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Grey. The complete price list is as follows:

Model Storage Price (Rs) 11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi 128GB 59,900 256GB 69,900 512GB 89,900 1TB 1,09,900 11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB 74,900 256GB 84,900 512GB 1,04,900 1TB 1,24,900 13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi 128GB 79,900 256GB 89,900 512GB 1,09,900 1TB 1,29,900 13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB 94,900 256GB 1,04,900 512GB 1,24,900 1TB 1,44,900

The newly announced Magic Keyboard costs Rs 26,900 for the 11-inch iPad Air and Rs 29,900 for the 13-inch model. The Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) cost Rs 11,900 and Rs 7,900 respectively. Customers can already pre-order the new iPad Air and the Magic Keyboard via Apple Store with availability starting March 12, 2025.

2025 iPad Air M3: Specifications and Features

The M3 chip is the most notable hardware upgrade for the 2025 iPad Air. In addition to providing better performance, the new machine will run Apple Intelligence baked into the iPadOS 18. The M3 chip claims to offer a more powerful 8-core CPU, which is up to 35 per cent faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air with M1. The new chip features a 9-core GPU with up to 40 per cent faster graphics performance over M1.

The new iPad Air M3 is also said to deliver improved graphics performance with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, and dynamic caching.

Apple also announced new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air M3 (Apple)

Like its predecessor, the 2025 iPad Air M3 features a Liquid Retina LCD screen in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, offering 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution and 2732 x 2048 pixels resolution, respectively. It sports a 12MP wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture on the back and a 12MP Center Stage camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

The 11-inch model is backed by a 28.93Wh battery, whereas the 13-inch variant comes with a larger 36.59Wh battery. Apple claims the device lasts up to 10 hours on Wi-Fi and up to 9 hours on Cellular when watching videos.

Notably, Apple also announced an updated 11th-gen iPad with an A16 chip and double the starting storage. The device starts at Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 49,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.