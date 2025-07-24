ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches AppleCare One Subscription: Covers Multiple Devices, Including Old Products

AppleCare One is currently only available in the US ( Image Credits: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has announced the launch of a new subscripton service, called AppleCare One, allowing coverage of multiple devices under a single plan. For $19.99 (around Rs 1,700), Apple customers can protect yo to three products, with the option to add more at any time for an additional $5.99 (around Rs 500) per month for each device.

Apple users can sign up for AppleCare One directly on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Alternatively, they can visit an Apple Store to subscribe to the new service.

The plan is currently only available to customers in the US. While Apple has yet to announce India availability of AppleCare One, it could arrive sooner or later in the country following an initial US run, considering AppleCare+ already exists in India.

AppleCare One extends AppleCare+ benefits to more devices

Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said that AppleCare One extends the reliability of AppleCare+ and makes it easy to protect multiple Apple products at a value.

AppleCare One pricing is the same regardless of the products that are covered. This means a customer can enrol their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and save up to $11 a month over enrolling in separate AppleCare+ plans for each device, Apple explained.

AppleCare One includes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, including: