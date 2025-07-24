Apple Launches _AppleCare One_ Subscription: Covers Multiple Devices, Including Old Products

Hyderabad: Apple has announced the launch of a new subscripton service, called AppleCare One, allowing coverage of multiple devices under a single plan. For $19.99 (around Rs 1,700), Apple customers can protect yo to three products, with the option to add more at any time for an additional $5.99 (around Rs 500) per month for each device.
Apple users can sign up for AppleCare One directly on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Alternatively, they can visit an Apple Store to subscribe to the new service.
The plan is currently only available to customers in the US. While Apple has yet to announce India availability of AppleCare One, it could arrive sooner or later in the country following an initial US run, considering AppleCare+ already exists in India.
AppleCare One extends AppleCare+ benefits to more devices
Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said that AppleCare One extends the reliability of AppleCare+ and makes it easy to protect multiple Apple products at a value.
AppleCare One pricing is the same regardless of the products that are covered. This means a customer can enrol their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and save up to $11 a month over enrolling in separate AppleCare+ plans for each device, Apple explained.
AppleCare One includes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, including:
- Unlimited repairs for accidents like drops and spills
- 24/7 priority support from Apple experts
- Quick and convenient Apple-certified service
- Battery coverage
AppleCare One also expands theft and loss protection beyond iPhone to also cover iPad and Apple Watch, the tech giant said.
Coverage for already-owned Apple devices
AppleCare One also allows customers to add products they already own. The eligibility criteria for such devices is that they are in good condition and should not be older than four years, except for headphones that need to be less than one year old.
To verify “good condition,” products may be required to undergo a diagnostic check using a customer’s iPhone or iPad, or at an Apple Store, prior to being added to the plan, Apple explained. Additionally, to add an old product in AppleCare One, these products should already be in the customer’s Apple Account.
The option to enrol already-owned Apple devices to AppleCare One extends protection and other benefits to old devices even beyond the current 60-day window to purchase AppleCare+.
If, at some point, a customer trades in a covered product directly to Apple, it is automatically removed from their AppleCare One plan and replaced with the new device.