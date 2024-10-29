Apple Launches New 24-Inch iMac With M4 Chip, Prices Start At Rs 1,34,900

Hyderabad: Apple on Monday refreshed the 24-inch iMac with its latest 3nm M4 chip. The new machine features a 4.5K Retina display, up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The Cupertino giant also updated its iMac accessories, such as Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad, with a USB Type-C port. The new 24-inch iMac M4 also supports Apple Intelligence features, which have just started to roll out to compatible devices in the US.

24-inch iMac M4: Price in India, availability

The new 24-inch iMac M4 starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the base model and goes as high as Rs 1,94,900 for the top-end variant. The pricing details for iMac models are as follows:

8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage - Rs 1,34,900

10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage - Rs 1,54,900

10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage - Rs 1,74,900

10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24GB RAM, 512GB storage - Rs 1,94,900

All configurations arrive in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver, and Yellow colour options. The pre-orders are now live and will go on sale in India and other markets on November 8.

Notably, the new Magic Mouse is priced at 9,500, the Magic Trackpad costs Rs 14,500, and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is priced at Rs 19,500.

iMac 2024 Specifications and features

The newly launched iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a peak brightness level of 500 nits. Consumers can configure the display with a nano-texture matte glass finish. The device also features an updated camera on the front with support for 1080p video recording and Center Stage.

The new iMac is powered by Apple's latest M4 chip, which is built on TSMC's 3nm process technology. It arrives in 8-core CPU + 8-core GPU and 10-core CPU + 10-core GPU options with multiple RAM and storage configurations. The M4 chip has a 16-core Neural Engine that enables support for Apple Intelligence.

The machine comes equipped three-mic array with directional beamforming and Hey Siri detection. It features six speakers that support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos content. Connectivity options on the new 24-inch iMac M4 include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to four Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 ports, a gigabit ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The machine also supports Apple's latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories, all of which now come with USB Type-C ports.