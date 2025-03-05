Apple Launches 11th-Gen iPad (2025) With A16 Chip, Double Base Storage: India Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Apple on Tuesday announced an updated iPad with an A16 chip-- first introduced in September 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro. The new machine comes with double the starting storage and claims to be 30 per cent faster than the 10th-gen iPad with A14 Bionic. Compared to the iPad with A13 Bionic, Apple claims the new machine offers a 50 per cent improvement in overall performance. Let's take a detailed look at the prices, specifications, and features of the new device.

2025 iPad (11th-gen) Price in India

The 2025 iPad with A16 chip starts with 128GB of storage (instead of 64GB), and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration. It arrives in Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Silver colour options in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular models. The Wi-Fi model starts at Rs 34,900, whereas the Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at Rs 49,900. The complete price list is as follows:

Model Storage Price (Rs) 2025 iPad Wi-Fi only 128GB 34,900 256GB 44,900 512GB 64,900 2025 iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB 49,900 256GB 59,900 512GB 79,900

The Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad is available for Rs 24,900. The Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), priced at Rs 11,900 and Rs 7,900 respectively, are also compatible with the new 2025 iPad with the A16 chip. Customers can already pre-order the new iPad via the Apple Store, with availability starting March 12, 2025.

2025 iPad (11th-gen) Specifications

The biggest upgrade for the new iPad is the A16 Bionic chip, which currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus. The chip was introduced in September 2022. Apple says that the new 11th-gen iPad will offer a 30 per cent jump in performance over the previous entry-level iPad that featured an A14 Bionic processor. While the new machine runs iPadOS 18, it does not offer support for Apple Intelligence features.

Aside from the updated processor, the 2025 iPad now comes with 128GB of storage as default, offering double the storage over the predecessor's 64GB base model. The new model features the same 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture at the back and a 12MP Center Stage camera with an f/2.4 aperture on the front as the iPad (2022).

Other features of the 2025 iPad are similar to the three-year-old model. The device features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution and 500 nits brightness. It also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, whereas the Wi-Fi + Cellular model also includes support for GPS, 5G, and 4G LTE networks. The 11th generation iPad is backed by a 28.93Wh battery, which claims to last up to 10 hours and 9 hours while watching videos on Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants, respectively.

Notably, Apple also announced the 2025 iPad Air with M3 in 11-inch and 13-inch screen models. The device starts at Rs 59,900 for the Wi-Fi only model and Rs 79,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.