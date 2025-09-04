Apple Koregaon Park: Apple's 4th Retail Store In India Opens In Pune, Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Apple has opened a new retail store, Apple Koregaon Park, in India, located at the KOPA Mall Koregaon Park in Pune, Maharashtra. This is the first Apple Store in Pune and the fourth retail store in the country, following the launch of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, Apple Saket in Delhi, and Apple BKC in Mumbai.

Apple Koregaon Park opened at 1 PM IST with senior executives expressing their happiness in connecting with their customers and being able to open a new store in Koregaon Park, Pune, just days after inaugurating the Apple Hebbal retail outlet in Bengaluru.

Apple Koregaon Park 'Genius Bar' (Image Credit: Apple)

“In a city celebrated for its history and creativity, Apple Koregaon Park introduces an incredible new destination for customers to connect with all things Apple — whether they’re shopping for a new product, looking for support for one they already own and love, or seeking inspiration to bring their next big idea to life,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People.

The new retail store consists of 68 team members from 11 states across India, who are assigned to help customers learn about Apple products, monthly financing options, and the Apple Trade-in programme. The store team will also provide a personalised setup and support, and step-by-step guidance on how to switch to iOS from Android.

Apple Koregaon Park Pickup area (Image Credit: Apple)

Customers can reserve a spot for a personalised shopping experience with an Apple Specialist or get expert support at the “Genius Bar”. In the Apple Pickup area, buyers can set a time slot to collect their online orders as per their convenience.

The Cupertino-based company claims that Apple Koregaon Park runs fully on renewable energy and is carbon neutral. The new retail store features an artwork of colourful feathers inspired by the Peacock, India’s national bird.

Apple Koregaon Park retail store (Image Credit: Apple)

Customers can visit Apple Koregaon Park’s official website to download special wallpapers and an Apple Music playlist, featuring local Marathi artists.

In accordance with the inauguration of the new retail store, Apple is conducting free, daily in-store Today at Apple sessions for all customers, especially for all students who want to pursue their education. These daily in-store sessions are led by Apple Creatives that enable customers to know about their devices or learn new skills, such as learning to capture better photos on iPhone, converting ideas into creative visuals on iPad, understanding Apple Intelligence, or getting started with Mac devices. The Today at Apple session can be booked online via its official website.

Today at Apple session led by Apple Creatives (Image Credit: Apple)

Next Apple Store

Apple is expected to open two more retail stores in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. According to an earlier report, the new store in Delhi-NCR will be located at the DLF Mall of India in Noida. Additionally, the tech giant has also leased a retail space in Borivali, Mumbai, for a period of 10 years and 10 months to open its second retail store in the city.