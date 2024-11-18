Apple iPhone XS Max And 6s Plus Are Now Vintage, Watch Series 2 Is Obsolete: Here's What It Means

Hyderabad: Apple has updated its list of vintage and obsolete products, adding a few more older iPhone and Apple Watch models to the list. The company has now classified the iPhone XS Max and iPhone 6s Plus as "vintage" products worldwide in addition to adding the Apple Watch Series 2 (38mm and 42mm) to the list of "obsolete" products.

What is a Vintage Apple product?

Vintage products are those that have not been sold for more than five years but less than seven years. Such products may or may not be repaired due to parts inventories or legal requirements. The classification of iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone XS Max as vintage products means Apple Authorised Service Providers may offer repair for these products but only if parts remain available.

To summarise, when an Apple device is considered vintage, there is a possibility of consumer getting it repaired at an authorised service centre.

What is an Obsolete Apple product?

Obsolete products are those that have been discontinued for at least seven years and Apple no longer provides any hardware service for such products. Since the Apple Watch Series 2 is now obsolete, Apple Authorised Service Providers will not offer hardware assistance for the device. Third-party service providers might also fail to provide any repair service in the absence of genuine parts.

List of Vintage/Obsolete Apple iPhones

The iPhone 6s Plus was launched in 2015 and the iPhone XS Max was announced in 2018. It is interesting to see two iPhone models launched three years apart being added into the list of vintage models at the same time. The addition of the XS Max into the vintage list shows how quickly the tech space is evolving. Notably, the Apple Watch Series 2 was introduced in 2016.

Following is a list of Obsolete Apple iPhone models:

iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 8 Red

iPhone 8 Plus Red

iPhone X

iPhone XS Max

