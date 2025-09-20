ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone Owners Complain About iOS 26 Update Causing Overheating, Battery Drain, Display Glitches

There were users on social media who mentioned that the iOS 26 update had several screen brightness and display orientation issues. An X user named JotaTheSlotta mentioned that their device could not go from portrait to landscape mode on apps such as YouTube, Safari, or other apps.

Another tech commentator, NixCraft, in their X post, mentioned that the new iOS 26 update featured a bad user interface (UI) filled with bugs, and drains battery faster on older iPhone models.

Several iPhone users mentioned that post-update, their device gets hot and loses charge faster. A tech commentator named Bradley (@Verde Selvans) on X mentioned that their iPhone is getting hot easily, and the battery life has also gone bad. The user also highlighted that their device became dim after the update.

Hyderabad: Apple rolled out its much-awaited iOS 26 update earlier this week on September 15, 2025. Many users who switched to the update have raised complaints with their iPhones, ranging from overheating to battery drain, brightness glitches, app freezes, and latency. Moreover, the update also reportedly caused connectivity and call failures. Several iPad users also faced iPad-specific bugs with the iPadOS 26 update. Although Apple promises performance optimisations and security upgrades, many iPhone and iPad owners state that the new update has made their devices buggy, unreliable, and frustrating to use.

A few users found problems switching between apps on their devices. A tech commentator, @Techuchit, on X said that the iOS 26 update has a technical issue that prevents switching between apps and has latency.

Several X posts also highlighted bugs in WhatsApp after the update.

Core phone functions such as answering and declining calls were found to be glitching by many users after the iOS 26 update. An X post shared by AnonymousID (@shax_10) highlights that the update contains bugs, which do not allow the user to make or receive calls. Their post also mentioned the freezing of apps as well.

The Accessibility settings in iOS 26 were found to be glitchy. Artem (@so_weird_guy), an X user, mentioned that everything in the accessibility tab “feels wonky and unreliable”. They also stated that the black and white filter, which was previously accessible to them, could no longer be used after the update.

iPad-specific bugs: Many iPad users mentioned that iPadOS 26 had bigger issues. An X user named @ChowaKaumba complained that the keyboard was not working properly for hours.

How will these issues be fixed?

The Cupertino-based tech giant has acknowledged user complaints and said that users might notice several overheating and battery life issues after updating to iOS 26, and assured users that the problems would go away soon—probably with the release of the iOS 26.1 update.

In a support document, it said, "Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance. This is normal, as your device needs time to complete the setup process in the background, including indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps.”

“New features are exciting and help you get even more out of your Apple product, though some may require additional resources from the device. Depending on individual usage, some users may notice a small impact on performance and/or battery life. Apple continually works to optimise these features in software updates to ensure great battery life and a smooth user experience,” Apple added.