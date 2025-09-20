iPhone Owners Complain About iOS 26 Update Causing Overheating, Battery Drain, Display Glitches
iOS 26 update is compatible with both iOS and iPadOS, ranging from iPhone 11 Series and above; from iPad Pro 11 (1st generation) and above.
Hyderabad: Apple rolled out its much-awaited iOS 26 update earlier this week on September 15, 2025. Many users who switched to the update have raised complaints with their iPhones, ranging from overheating to battery drain, brightness glitches, app freezes, and latency. Moreover, the update also reportedly caused connectivity and call failures. Several iPad users also faced iPad-specific bugs with the iPadOS 26 update. Although Apple promises performance optimisations and security upgrades, many iPhone and iPad owners state that the new update has made their devices buggy, unreliable, and frustrating to use.
Issues reported with the iOS 26 update
Several iPhone users mentioned that post-update, their device gets hot and loses charge faster. A tech commentator named Bradley (@Verde Selvans) on X mentioned that their iPhone is getting hot easily, and the battery life has also gone bad. The user also highlighted that their device became dim after the update.
iOS 26 after 24 hours, here are my issues:
– The device gets hot easily (Apple said this is normal, so I’ll wait and see until next week).
– Battery life is slightly worse.
– There’s a screen brightness bug that makes the phone dim for no reason.
– WhatsApp bug.
pic.twitter.com/iJJR2hBNRD
Another tech commentator, NixCraft, in their X post, mentioned that the new iOS 26 update featured a bad user interface (UI) filled with bugs, and drains battery faster on older iPhone models.
iOS 26 isn't just a poorly executed UI with bugs; it also eats up battery life faster on older iPhones. Apple software quality is going to /dev/null
There were users on social media who mentioned that the iOS 26 update had several screen brightness and display orientation issues. An X user named JotaTheSlotta mentioned that their device could not go from portrait to landscape mode on apps such as YouTube, Safari, or other apps.
Anyone having issues on iOS 26 with the rotation when going from portrait to landscape mode? I can't do it at all on YouTube, safari or other apps. And all setting are correct I believe in and out of apps.
A few users found problems switching between apps on their devices. A tech commentator, @Techuchit, on X said that the iOS 26 update has a technical issue that prevents switching between apps and has latency.
Updated to iOS 26 and noticed a bug: when switching between apps, there's a latency. Also, the app icon you tap doesn't always redirect properly to the app running in the background. #Apple #IOS26
Several X posts also highlighted bugs in WhatsApp after the update.
Core phone functions such as answering and declining calls were found to be glitching by many users after the iOS 26 update. An X post shared by AnonymousID (@shax_10) highlights that the update contains bugs, which do not allow the user to make or receive calls. Their post also mentioned the freezing of apps as well.
iPad OS 26 and iOS 26 are currently a glitchy mess. The windows feature is buggy. I couldn't use my Keyboard properly for hours. It's basically fried my device and I'm using the M1 iPad Pro #iOS26 #AppleEvent #iPad #iPadOS26 @Apple
The Accessibility settings in iOS 26 were found to be glitchy. Artem (@so_weird_guy), an X user, mentioned that everything in the accessibility tab “feels wonky and unreliable”. They also stated that the black and white filter, which was previously accessible to them, could no longer be used after the update.
iOS 26 is shit.
Everything feels wonky and unreliable. I have black&white filter to reduce the usage of phone, and with it on, it’s not possible to use it after update.
Damn, Apple.
iPad-specific bugs: Many iPad users mentioned that iPadOS 26 had bigger issues. An X user named @ChowaKaumba complained that the keyboard was not working properly for hours.
#iOS26update such a horrible update! Laggy and bug issues, can't make or receive calls, can't even access the apps without it freezing! @Apple fix this!
How will these issues be fixed?
The Cupertino-based tech giant has acknowledged user complaints and said that users might notice several overheating and battery life issues after updating to iOS 26, and assured users that the problems would go away soon—probably with the release of the iOS 26.1 update.
In a support document, it said, "Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance. This is normal, as your device needs time to complete the setup process in the background, including indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps.”
“New features are exciting and help you get even more out of your Apple product, though some may require additional resources from the device. Depending on individual usage, some users may notice a small impact on performance and/or battery life. Apple continually works to optimise these features in software updates to ensure great battery life and a smooth user experience,” Apple added.