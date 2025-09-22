ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone Fold Might Resemble Two iPhone Airs Put Together Side-By-Side: Report

The foldable iPhone is expected to be produced in China. ( Image Credit: Mark Gurman via Apple Track )

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the much-awaited foldable iPhone next year. The design of the purported device is expected to change the entire smartphone market. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming foldable iPhone could resemble two iPhone Air models placed side-by-side. This suggested that the iPhone Air might serve as the testing ground for the upcoming foldable technology handset. The foldable device is also reported to feature an ultra-thin titanium chassis.

Gurman, in his report, highlights that the design of the foldable iPhone is a major “technical achievement” done by the tech giant in the foldable technology, which focuses on both elegance and durability.

The report suggests that the production of the foldable iPhone could primarily be in China, despite earlier reports indicating its production in India.

iPhone Fold: Expected key changes

Earlier reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone Fold or foldable iPhone could feature a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch cover display. It could sport a flexible OLED panel, developed by Samsung Display. Although specific display specifications have not yet been released, several reports indicate that Samsung and Apple are working together to create a creaseless display.

The device is expected to come with a rear dual-lens camera setup and a single selfie camera at the front.