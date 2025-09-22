Apple iPhone Fold Might Resemble Two iPhone Airs Put Together Side-By-Side: Report
The purported iPhone Fold or foldable iPhone is reported to feature an ultra-thin titanium chassis.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the much-awaited foldable iPhone next year. The design of the purported device is expected to change the entire smartphone market. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming foldable iPhone could resemble two iPhone Air models placed side-by-side. This suggested that the iPhone Air might serve as the testing ground for the upcoming foldable technology handset. The foldable device is also reported to feature an ultra-thin titanium chassis.
Gurman, in his report, highlights that the design of the foldable iPhone is a major “technical achievement” done by the tech giant in the foldable technology, which focuses on both elegance and durability.
The report suggests that the production of the foldable iPhone could primarily be in China, despite earlier reports indicating its production in India.
iPhone Fold: Expected key changes
Earlier reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone Fold or foldable iPhone could feature a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch cover display. It could sport a flexible OLED panel, developed by Samsung Display. Although specific display specifications have not yet been released, several reports indicate that Samsung and Apple are working together to create a creaseless display.
The device is expected to come with a rear dual-lens camera setup and a single selfie camera at the front.
In terms of security, the Cupertino-based tech giant might include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated with the power button for biometric authentication rather than Face ID.
The purported iPhone Fold could reportedly run a different version of iOS 27, which would be tailored for the foldable device, indicating the user experience will be different compared to regular iPhones.
iPhone Fold: Expected price and availability
The upcoming iPhone Fold is expected to carry a premium price tag of $2,000 (around Rs 1.76 lakh), which sits in line with premium foldable phones launched by companies like Google and Vivo.
In terms of availability, the foldable iPhone could be launched alongside the iPhone 18 series in October or November next year. The tech giant could reveal the device at its annual September event.
Notably, Apple’s latest slimmest handset, the iPhone Air, was examined by iFixit. In a YouTube video, they highlighted that the tech giant adopted a unique approach to fit all the phone components into the 5.6 mm-thick device. The device was provided a reparability score of seven out of 10.