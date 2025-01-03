ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Offers Rare iPhone Discounts In China As Competition Heats Up, Huawei Responds With Price Cuts

Hyderabad: Apple is offering a discount of up to 500 Yuan ($68.50) on its latest iPhone models in China. This rare move by the tech giant is seen as a response to the intense competition it faces from domestic players like Huawei in the Chinese market. Additionally, Chinese consumers are spending less due to the nation's economic challenges.

According to a report from Reuters, Apple will run a four-day promotion on iPhones in China from January 4 to January 7, 2025. During this period, the company will offer a price reduction of 500 Yuan on the latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In China, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at 7,999 Yuan, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is available from 9,999 Yuan. (1 USD = 7.32 Yuan)

The discounts from Apple in China hint towards the Cupertino-based tech giant's unwillingness to lose its market share in the country as Huawei has emerged as an intimidating competitor by entering into the premium segment with locally manufactured chips.