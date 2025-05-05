ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Is Making An iPhone Without Notch Or Dynamic Island: Report

Apple is reported to be working on an under-display camera, which would place the front camera and FaceID sensors beneath the display. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly working to make some big changes to the iPhone by placing both the front camera and FaceID sensors underneath the screen to remove notches or cutouts and achieve a fully edge-to-edge screen—akin to 2019 Android smartphones that came with motorised pop-up selfie cameras or the new under-display camera attempts by OEMs.

Recently, there was a report stating that Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone models—iPhone 19 Series—could include a unique glass-centric iPhone Pro model in addition to a foldable model. Now, a new report has surfaced online, mentioning that the tech giant could launch a full-screen handset with no front camera or FaceID components. The Information published a report which mentions that at least one of the iPhone models set to be launched in 2027 will sport a “truly edge-to-edge display”.

An All-Screen Display: A Vision in Making

The report mentioned that Apple’s former design chief, Jony Ive, had envisioned long ago an all-screen iPhone, and Apple might be close to delivering one, making the 2027 iPhone model a symbolic handset showcasing a major design shift. It is expected that the all-screen design will debut on high-end variants, such as the iPhone 19 Pro series, which might arrive in September 2027.

Under-Screen Technology Coming in Phases

According to the report, the tech giant is expected to make an incremental update before reaching an all-screen design. iPhone models such as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be launched in 2026, are rumoured to feature an under-display FaceID with a small hole made for the front camera. This indicates that the current ‘pill-shaped’ cutout design could likely be replaced by a completely seamless display.