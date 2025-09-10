ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone 17 Series Launched With Big Upgrades And New Air Model: Prices, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Apple has announced the launch of the iPhone 17 series at the Apple Event 2025, alongside the launch of Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE, and AirPods Pro 3. The new iPhone lineup, this year, includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The Air model is the new entry, which replaces the Plus model—the least-selling variant of the iPhone lineup, as a thin and light model. The standard iPhone 17 gets major upgrades while Pro models get even more enhanced features. Pre-orders for the new devices will begin on September 12, with availability starting September 19, 2025. Let's take a detailed look at the new iPhone 17 series.

Apple iPhone 17

The biggest highlight of the iPhone 17 is the introduction of ProMotion display, meaning the standard model now arrives with up to 120Hz refresh rate screen, just like the Pro variants. It is also slightly taller, with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen, protected by the new Ceramic Shield 2, which is said to be tougher and has three times better scratch resistance.

iPhone 17 (Image Credit: Apple)

The iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 chip and now starts at 256GB of storage for the base model, bringing double the entry storage from the previous generation. The handset sports a new Centre Stage front camera, a 48MP Fusion Main camera with an optical-quality 2x Telephoto and a new 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera that also supports macro photography.