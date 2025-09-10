Apple iPhone 17 Series Launched With Big Upgrades And New Air Model: Prices, Specifications, Features
This time, the entire iPhone lineup includes the 120Hz ProMotion display. Meanwhile, iPhone 17 Air replaces the Plus model.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 6:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced the launch of the iPhone 17 series at the Apple Event 2025, alongside the launch of Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE, and AirPods Pro 3. The new iPhone lineup, this year, includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The Air model is the new entry, which replaces the Plus model—the least-selling variant of the iPhone lineup, as a thin and light model. The standard iPhone 17 gets major upgrades while Pro models get even more enhanced features. Pre-orders for the new devices will begin on September 12, with availability starting September 19, 2025. Let's take a detailed look at the new iPhone 17 series.
The wait is over. Introducing the new iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, AirPods Pro 3, and more.— Apple (@Apple) September 9, 2025
Apple iPhone 17
The biggest highlight of the iPhone 17 is the introduction of ProMotion display, meaning the standard model now arrives with up to 120Hz refresh rate screen, just like the Pro variants. It is also slightly taller, with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen, protected by the new Ceramic Shield 2, which is said to be tougher and has three times better scratch resistance.
The iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 chip and now starts at 256GB of storage for the base model, bringing double the entry storage from the previous generation. The handset sports a new Centre Stage front camera, a 48MP Fusion Main camera with an optical-quality 2x Telephoto and a new 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera that also supports macro photography.
The iPhone 17 arrives in five colour options: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white. It starts at $799 in the US.
Apple iPhone 17 Air
The iPhone 17 Air is not only the thinnest ever iPhone but is also the world's thinnest slab-style phone, undercutting the Galaxy S25 Edge and its 5.8mm form factor with a 5.6mm frame. The back of the device features Ceramic Shield, and the front uses Ceramic Shield 2. The Air model also sports a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz. The display size measures 6.5 inches. The new thin and light titanium iPhone sports the A19 Pro, N1, and C1X chips, fixed in a redesigned internal architecture. The device sports a single 48MP Fusion Main camera on the back and an 18MP Centre Stage front camera. The iPhone 17 Air arrives in four colour options: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. It starts at $999 in the US for the base 256GB storage variant.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature the new A19 Pro chip paired with an Apple-designed vapour chamber. The tech giant says that the two phones deliver its best-ever performance and an enormous leap in battery life. Both devices sport three 48MP Fusion cameras on the back, including a Main, an Ultra Wide, and an all-new Telephoto that enables 8x zoom on the Pro models. They also sport an 18MP Centre Stage front camera.
The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max feature the industry-first video features built for filmmakers and content creators, including ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock. Both models also feature Ceramic Shield on the back and Ceramic Shield 2 on the front.
Both models arrive in three colour options: deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 in the US for the 256GB base variant, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199 in the US for the 256GB base variant.
iPhone 17 Series Price in India
|Model
|Storage
|Starting Price (India)
|iPhone 17
|256GB
|₹82,900
|iPhone 17 Plus
|256GB
|₹1,19,900
|iPhone 17 Pro
|256GB
|₹1,34,900
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|256GB
|₹1,49,900