Apple iPhone 17 Series Launching Today: Design, Display, Camera, Expected Price - Everything To Know
The iPhone 17 series includes iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air devices.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is set to launch the new iPhone 17 series today, September 9, 2025, at an event at 10:30 PM. The lineup is expected to include he iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air.
The main highlight of the event will be the launch of the next-generation iPhone series. It is expected that Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air.
This year, there would be no ‘Plus’ variant, as it has not been as popular with the customers as the other variants. The iPhone 17 Air would not be a direct substitute for the iPhone 17 Plus; instead, it would be introduced as a whole new device option in the lineup. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air would feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Although the name is not yet confirmed, Apple would likely go with the “Air” name tag as it is familiar to the customers.
Major changes in the iPhone 17 series
As per a MacRumours report, the iPhone 17 series will feature ProMotion display technology, with a 120Hz refresh rate. This was earlier limited to only Pro models in the iPhone lineup, but will be available in all models of the upcoming iPhone 17 Series due to the LTPO OLED display.
Apple might use aluminium instead of Titanium, and some parts of the glass frame could be changed to aluminium, which could make the device stronger.
The iPhone 17 series is expected to feature a change in its camera design. The horizontal pill-shaped camera bump might be replaced with the traditional square camera bump on its rear. This design could be seen in the iPhone 17 Air.
A new 48MP telephoto camera might feature in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, replacing the current 12MP sensor present in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 is expected to come with the same wide and ultra-wide camera sensor as the iPhone 16.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air might feature a 48MP single rear camera. The front camera of the handset might be upgraded to 24MP.
iPhone 17 Series: Expected Design Changes
Apple might take a major step by changing the design of the iPhone lineup with the new iPhone 17 series.
The standard iPhone 17 is expected to feature a similar design to the current iPhone 16, but the screen size of the device might increase to 6.3 inches, compared to the current iPhone 16, which is 6.1 inches in size.
The iPhone 17 Pro might feature a 6.3-inch display, with no screen size difference between the standard model, but it might have a more vibrant display and a powerful chipset.
The iPhone 17 Air could have a 6.6-inch screen, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max might have a 6.9-inch display.
In terms of the camera design, the iPhone 17 series could feature a similar vertical pill-shaped camera module with dual rear cameras found on the iPhone 16. The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro might have a new rectangular camera bar with rounded corners, and it would spread across the entire back panel.
There are no reports regarding the change in the back camera design of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Based on the CAD renders, mockups, and dummy renders, the camera design of the iPhone 17 will remain unchanged. The iPhone 17 Air will have a single rear camera with a tall camera bump. While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have three rear camera lenses, similar to the current design, but could have a horizontal camera bump, allowing more space between the lens, LiDAR and flash.
The iPhone 17 series handsets might have thinner bezels, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max devices. This year, there are chances that the base model of the iPhone 17 might also feature thin bezels, which would enhance the design of the standard model of the iPhone.
There are mixed rumours about the size of the Dynamic Island. Tech analyst Jeff Pu mentions that Apple would use Metalens technology for FaceID, which would reduce the size of the Dynamic Island in all the iPhone 17 series handsets.
On the other hand, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentions that there would be no change in the size of the Dynamic Island, similar to the iPhone 16.
iPhone 17 Series: Chipset and camera
The iPhone 17 series might not equip TSMC’s 2nm A19 chipset, but rather it would be based on the 3nm (3NP process).
The base variant iPhone 17 would be powered by a standard A19 chipset, while the iPhone 17 Air might run on the lighter version of the A19 or A19 Pro chipset.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have A19 Pro processors.
In terms of RAM, the iPhone 17 might be paired with 8GB of RAM, while the other three iPhone models, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air, might be coupled with 12GB of RAM.
According to a report shared by MacRumors, Apple’s indigenously designed 5G modem, C1, would not support mmWave and would work only on the sub-6GHz band. Notably, Qualcomm modems support mmWave technology.
The new iPhone 17 series models might feature a 24MP front camera, which would be a big update compared to the older models.
Even the standard model, the iPhone 17, could feature a dual camera setup, including a wide and an ultra-wide-angle lens.
The iPhone 17 Air could sport a single 48MP back camera.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max could have a 48MP triple camera setup, which would include wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. It could also support 8K video recording from the rear camera.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models could support variable aperture and dual video recording.
iPhone 17 Series: Battery and connectivity
The iPhone 17 series could be offered with Apple’s first custom-designed Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, which could provide transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps, offering less latency and more energy efficiency. Bluetooth 5.3 is also expected for wireless connectivity.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to remove the physical SIM slot from its new iPhones in many countries. It is expected that the iPhone 17 Air might not feature a SIM card slot due to its thin body.
The iPhone 17 lineup battery capacities have been leaked through a Chinese regulatory database 🚨— Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 8, 2025
Source: @VNchocoTaco pic.twitter.com/cyuEn5O0V4
All the iPhone 17 series handsets might feature a new adhesive for easy removal of the battery. This would make battery replacement easier than ever. The iPhone 17 models are expected to support 25W wireless charging, which would work with third-party chargers that support the new Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard.
For those who don’t know, iPhones support a maximum wireless charging capacity of 15W, via third-party chargers. But with the help of the new Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard, the charging speeds can go up to 25W.
Using this, users would be able to charge their new iPhones much faster using third-party wireless chargers.
iPhone 17 Air: The thinnest iPhone ever?
In the previous year’s Apple Event, there were a lot of discussions about the inclusion of the iPhone 17 Air model in the iPhone lineup. As per several reports, the iPhone 17 Air might be the thinnest iPhone ever introduced by the company.
This device could be named “iPhone 17 Air” or “iPhone 17 Slim”; the name of the device has not yet been confirmed.
The design of the iPhone 17 Air would be thinner than the current iPhones. As per a report shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the thickness of this device could be around 6.25mm, but several other reports state that the thickness of the iPhone 17 Air could be 5.5mm.
What to expect from the iPhone 17 Air next week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6EB0b1wqKm— Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 3, 2025
Jeff Pu and The Information state that the thickness of the iPhone 17 Air could range between 5mm and 6mm, and can be thinner than the iPhone 16, which is 6.9mm.
The screen size of the iPhone 17 Air could be 6.6 inches, and it could weigh around 145 grams. If this is true, then this iPhone model would be lighter than the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 13 Mini.
In terms of the camera module, a report from The Information highlights that the camera bump of the iPhone 17 Air could be bigger and be placed at the centre of the device rather than at the usual top corner.
Moreover, the USB port could be shifted slightly backwards. There are only two holes in its speaker grill. Elements such as MagSafe charging, Action Button, Camera Control button could also be provided, and could come in black, silver, gold, and light blue colour options.
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Major design changes
As aforementioned, the Cupertino-based tech giant might make major design changes in its iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. According to a report by MacRumours, the tech giant might replace the titanium frame with an aluminium frame for its new Pro models, which have not changed since the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017.
The back panel of the new Pro models could feature a mixture of aluminium and glass. The top portion of the handset is expected to be aluminium, and the bottom portion is expected to be glass, which would support wireless charging.
The iPhone 17 Pro will switch to Aluminum from Titanium— Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 2, 2025
Downgrade? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1f0xr5AoGS
This new frame could also increase the strength of the new iPhone 17 Pro models.
In terms of camera design, the Pro models could feature a new horizontal rectangular camera bump at the rear, which could be made of aluminium. However, the placement of the rear camera lens is still likely to remain in the triangular shape, similar to the current iPhone 16 Pro models. This is evident in the leaked case designs of the new Pro models.
Apart from this, the Apple logo of the upcoming Pro models could also be placed slightly down on their back panel.
Moreover, the layout of the MagSafe magnet could also be changed, as the leaked magnet arrangement of these models comes with an open bottom design for the logo.
These models could come in Copper, Orange, Black, Grey, Silver, and Dark Blue colour options. According to a report shared by Instant Digital, one of the three special colours could be associated with the Liquid Glass design of iOS26.
iPhone 17 Series: Price
According to an X post shared by Apple Hub, the price of the iPhone 17 would start from $799 for the 128GB variant, $899 for the 256GB model, and $1,099 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone 17 Air could be priced at $1,099 for the 256GB model, $1,299 for the 512GB variant, and $1,499 for the 1TB model.
These are the expected storage and prices for the iPhone 17 lineup— Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 4, 2025
Source: Trendforce pic.twitter.com/04PzuNwTWM
The iPhone 17 Pro model could cost $1,199 for the 256GB variant, $1,399 for the 512GB model, and $1,599 for the 1TB variant.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced at $1,299 for the 256GB model, $1,499 for the 512GB variant, and $1,699 for the 1TB model.
|iPhone 17 Series: Expected Prices
|Model
|Storage capacity
|Price in Dollars ($)
|Price in Indian Rupees (Rs)
|iPhone 17
|128GB
|$ 799
|around Rs 70,000
|256GB
|$ 899
|around Rs 79,000
|512GB
|$ 1,099
|around Rs 97,000
|iPhone 17 Pro
|256GB
|$ 1,199
|around Rs 1.05 lakh
|512GB
|$ 1,399
|around Rs 1.23 lakh
|1TB
|$ 1,599
|around Rs 1.41 lakh
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|256GB
|$ 1,299
|around Rs 1.14 lakh
|512GB
|$ 1,499
|around Rs 1.32 lakh
|1TB
|$ 1,699
|around Rs 1.49 lakh
|iPhone 17 Air
|256GB
|$ 1,099
|around Rs 97,000
|512GB
|$ 1,299
|around Rs 1.14 lakh
|1TB
|$ 1,499
|around Rs 1.32 lakh