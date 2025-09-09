ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone 17 Series Launching Today: Design, Display, Camera, Expected Price - Everything To Know

The iPhone 17 series is expected to feature a lot of chnages on its diaplay. ( Image Credit: X/Apple Hub )

Hyderabad: Apple is set to launch the new iPhone 17 series today, September 9, 2025, at an event at 10:30 PM. The lineup is expected to include he iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air.

The main highlight of the event will be the launch of the next-generation iPhone series. It is expected that Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air.

This year, there would be no ‘Plus’ variant, as it has not been as popular with the customers as the other variants. The iPhone 17 Air would not be a direct substitute for the iPhone 17 Plus; instead, it would be introduced as a whole new device option in the lineup. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air would feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Although the name is not yet confirmed, Apple would likely go with the “Air” name tag as it is familiar to the customers.

Major changes in the iPhone 17 series

As per a MacRumours report, the iPhone 17 series will feature ProMotion display technology, with a 120Hz refresh rate. This was earlier limited to only Pro models in the iPhone lineup, but will be available in all models of the upcoming iPhone 17 Series due to the LTPO OLED display.

Apple might use aluminium instead of Titanium, and some parts of the glass frame could be changed to aluminium, which could make the device stronger.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to feature a change in its camera design. The horizontal pill-shaped camera bump might be replaced with the traditional square camera bump on its rear. This design could be seen in the iPhone 17 Air.

A new 48MP telephoto camera might feature in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, replacing the current 12MP sensor present in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 is expected to come with the same wide and ultra-wide camera sensor as the iPhone 16.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air might feature a 48MP single rear camera. The front camera of the handset might be upgraded to 24MP.

iPhone 17 Series: Expected Design Changes

Apple might take a major step by changing the design of the iPhone lineup with the new iPhone 17 series.

The standard iPhone 17 is expected to feature a similar design to the current iPhone 16, but the screen size of the device might increase to 6.3 inches, compared to the current iPhone 16, which is 6.1 inches in size.

The iPhone 17 Pro might feature a 6.3-inch display, with no screen size difference between the standard model, but it might have a more vibrant display and a powerful chipset.

The iPhone 17 Air could have a 6.6-inch screen, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max might have a 6.9-inch display.

In terms of the camera design, the iPhone 17 series could feature a similar vertical pill-shaped camera module with dual rear cameras found on the iPhone 16. The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro might have a new rectangular camera bar with rounded corners, and it would spread across the entire back panel.

There are no reports regarding the change in the back camera design of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Based on the CAD renders, mockups, and dummy renders, the camera design of the iPhone 17 will remain unchanged. The iPhone 17 Air will have a single rear camera with a tall camera bump. While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have three rear camera lenses, similar to the current design, but could have a horizontal camera bump, allowing more space between the lens, LiDAR and flash.

The iPhone 17 series handsets might have thinner bezels, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max devices. This year, there are chances that the base model of the iPhone 17 might also feature thin bezels, which would enhance the design of the standard model of the iPhone.

There are mixed rumours about the size of the Dynamic Island. Tech analyst Jeff Pu mentions that Apple would use Metalens technology for FaceID, which would reduce the size of the Dynamic Island in all the iPhone 17 series handsets.

On the other hand, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentions that there would be no change in the size of the Dynamic Island, similar to the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 Series: Chipset and camera

The iPhone 17 series might not equip TSMC’s 2nm A19 chipset, but rather it would be based on the 3nm (3NP process).

The base variant iPhone 17 would be powered by a standard A19 chipset, while the iPhone 17 Air might run on the lighter version of the A19 or A19 Pro chipset.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have A19 Pro processors.

In terms of RAM, the iPhone 17 might be paired with 8GB of RAM, while the other three iPhone models, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air, might be coupled with 12GB of RAM.

According to a report shared by MacRumors, Apple’s indigenously designed 5G modem, C1, would not support mmWave and would work only on the sub-6GHz band. Notably, Qualcomm modems support mmWave technology.