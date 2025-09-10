ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone 17 Series - India vs Global Prices: Know The Best Bargain

Hyderabad: Apple has finally launched the much-awaited iPhone 17 series in India and global markets. The company will take pre-orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models from September 12, 2025. Notably, the availability of these devices will start from September 19, 2025.

Since the iPhone 17 Series is available in the global market as well, one might be curious about the price differences between India and other parts of the world.

We are comparing Indian prices of the iPhone 17 Series models with the prices in the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, and Canada, to find out where the newly launched iPhone 17 Series is the cheapest.

This information might be useful for those people who have family members or friends overseas and plan to send the device back home.

iPhone 17 Series: India prices

The standard iPhone 17 starts from Rs 82,900 for the 256GB storage, the iPhone 17 Air is priced from Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant, the iPhone 17 Pro starts from Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB model, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant.

Models India prices iPhone 17 Rs 82,900 iPhone 17 Air Rs 1,19,900 iPhone 17 Pro Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 17 Series: US prices

The iPhone 17 is priced from $799 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Air starts from $999 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $1,099 for the 256GB variant, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts from $1,199 for the 256GB model.