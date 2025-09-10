ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone 17 Series - India vs Global Prices: Know The Best Bargain

The iPhone 17 series has been officially launched in India and the global market. So, let’s see the pricing differences worldwide.

The iPhone 17 Series Pro model in India starts from Rs 1,34,900. (Image Credit: Apple)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 10, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST

Hyderabad: Apple has finally launched the much-awaited iPhone 17 series in India and global markets. The company will take pre-orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models from September 12, 2025. Notably, the availability of these devices will start from September 19, 2025.

Since the iPhone 17 Series is available in the global market as well, one might be curious about the price differences between India and other parts of the world.

We are comparing Indian prices of the iPhone 17 Series models with the prices in the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, and Canada, to find out where the newly launched iPhone 17 Series is the cheapest.

This information might be useful for those people who have family members or friends overseas and plan to send the device back home.

iPhone 17 Series: India prices

The standard iPhone 17 starts from Rs 82,900 for the 256GB storage, the iPhone 17 Air is priced from Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant, the iPhone 17 Pro starts from Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB model, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant.

ModelsIndia prices
iPhone 17 Rs 82,900
iPhone 17 Air Rs 1,19,900
iPhone 17 ProRs 1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro MaxRs 1,49,900

iPhone 17 Series: US prices

The iPhone 17 is priced from $799 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Air starts from $999 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $1,099 for the 256GB variant, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts from $1,199 for the 256GB model.

ModelsStorageUS pricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
iPhone 17 256GB$799Rs 70,409.63Rs 12,490.37 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Air $999Rs 88,034.06Rs 31,865.94 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Pro$1,099Rs 96,846.28Rs 38,053.72 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Pro Max$1,199Rs 1,05,658.50Rs 44,241.5 (cheaper)

iPhone 17 Series: UK prices

The base variant, iPhone 17, starts from £799 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Air is priced at £999 for the 256GB, the iPhone 17 Pro starts from £1,099 for the 256GB, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at £1,199 for the 256GB variant.

ModelsStorageUK pricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
iPhone 17 256GB£799Rs 95,336.36Rs -12,436.36 (costlier)
iPhone 17 Air £999 Rs 1,19,200.28Rs 699.72 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Pro£1,099Rs 1,31,132.24Rs 3,767.76 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Pro Max£1,199Rs 1,43,064.20Rs 6,835.8 (cheaper)

iPhone 17 Series: UAE prices

In the UAE, the iPhone 17 is priced from AED 3,399 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Air starts from AED 4,299 for the 256GB model, the iPhone 17 Pro costs AED 4,699 for the 256GB variant, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced from AED 5,099 for the 256GB storage model.

ModelsStorage UAE pricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
iPhone 17 256GBAED 3,399Rs 81,682.63Rs 1,217.37 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Air AED 4,299Rs 1,03,310.86Rs 16,589.14 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 ProAED 4,699Rs 1,12,923.41Rs 21,976.59 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Pro MaxAED 5,099Rs 1,22,535.96Rs 27,364.04 (cheaper)

iPhone 17 Series: Australia prices

The iPhone 17 costs AU$1,399 for the 256GB model, the iPhone 17 Air is priced at AU$1,799 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Pro starts from AU$1,999 for the 256GB model, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced from AU$2,199.

ModelsStorage Australia pricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
iPhone 17 256GBAU$1,399Rs 81,452.87 Rs 1,447.13 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Air AU$1,799Rs 1,04,741.76Rs 15,158.24 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 ProAU$1,999Rs 1,16,386.20Rs 18,513.8 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Pro MaxAU$2,199Rs 1,28,030.64Rs 21,869.36 (cheaper)

iPhone 17 Series: Canada prices

The base version, iPhone 17, is priced at $1,129 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Air costs $1,449 for the 256GB model, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $1,599 for the 256GB variant, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $1,749 for the 256GB storage variant.

ModelsStorageCanada pricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
iPhone 17 256GBCA$1,129Rs 71,826.69 Rs 11,073.31 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Air CA$1,449Rs 92,185.00 Rs 27,715 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 ProCA$1,599Rs 1,01,727.96 Rs 33,172.04 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Pro MaxCA$1,749 Rs 1,11,270.93 Rs 38,629.07 (cheaper)

Conlusion

The price comparison table showcases that the US offers the lowest prices for the iPhone 17 Series. The iPhone Pro Max variant is nearly cheaper in the US than in India, and even the base model variant of the iPhone Pro Max saves over Rs 12,000.

