Apple iPhone 17 Series - India vs Global Prices: Know The Best Bargain
The iPhone 17 series has been officially launched in India and the global market. So, let’s see the pricing differences worldwide.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has finally launched the much-awaited iPhone 17 series in India and global markets. The company will take pre-orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models from September 12, 2025. Notably, the availability of these devices will start from September 19, 2025.
Since the iPhone 17 Series is available in the global market as well, one might be curious about the price differences between India and other parts of the world.
We are comparing Indian prices of the iPhone 17 Series models with the prices in the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, and Canada, to find out where the newly launched iPhone 17 Series is the cheapest.
This information might be useful for those people who have family members or friends overseas and plan to send the device back home.
iPhone 17 Series: India prices
The standard iPhone 17 starts from Rs 82,900 for the 256GB storage, the iPhone 17 Air is priced from Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant, the iPhone 17 Pro starts from Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB model, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant.
|Models
|India prices
|iPhone 17
|Rs 82,900
|iPhone 17 Air
|Rs 1,19,900
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Rs 1,34,900
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Rs 1,49,900
iPhone 17 Series: US prices
The iPhone 17 is priced from $799 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Air starts from $999 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $1,099 for the 256GB variant, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts from $1,199 for the 256GB model.
|Models
|Storage
|US prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|iPhone 17
|256GB
|$799
|Rs 70,409.63
|Rs 12,490.37 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Air
|$999
|Rs 88,034.06
|Rs 31,865.94 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Pro
|$1,099
|Rs 96,846.28
|Rs 38,053.72 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|$1,199
|Rs 1,05,658.50
|Rs 44,241.5 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Series: UK prices
The base variant, iPhone 17, starts from £799 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Air is priced at £999 for the 256GB, the iPhone 17 Pro starts from £1,099 for the 256GB, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at £1,199 for the 256GB variant.
|Models
|Storage
|UK prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|iPhone 17
|256GB
|£799
|Rs 95,336.36
|Rs -12,436.36 (costlier)
|iPhone 17 Air
|£999
|Rs 1,19,200.28
|Rs 699.72 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Pro
|£1,099
|Rs 1,31,132.24
|Rs 3,767.76 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|£1,199
|Rs 1,43,064.20
|Rs 6,835.8 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Series: UAE prices
In the UAE, the iPhone 17 is priced from AED 3,399 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Air starts from AED 4,299 for the 256GB model, the iPhone 17 Pro costs AED 4,699 for the 256GB variant, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced from AED 5,099 for the 256GB storage model.
|Models
|Storage
|UAE prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|iPhone 17
|256GB
|AED 3,399
|Rs 81,682.63
|Rs 1,217.37 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Air
|AED 4,299
|Rs 1,03,310.86
|Rs 16,589.14 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Pro
|AED 4,699
|Rs 1,12,923.41
|Rs 21,976.59 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|AED 5,099
|Rs 1,22,535.96
|Rs 27,364.04 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Series: Australia prices
The iPhone 17 costs AU$1,399 for the 256GB model, the iPhone 17 Air is priced at AU$1,799 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Pro starts from AU$1,999 for the 256GB model, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced from AU$2,199.
|Models
|Storage
|Australia prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|iPhone 17
|256GB
|AU$1,399
|Rs 81,452.87
|Rs 1,447.13 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Air
|AU$1,799
|Rs 1,04,741.76
|Rs 15,158.24 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Pro
|AU$1,999
|Rs 1,16,386.20
|Rs 18,513.8 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|AU$2,199
|Rs 1,28,030.64
|Rs 21,869.36 (cheaper)
iPhone 17 Series: Canada prices
The base version, iPhone 17, is priced at $1,129 for the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Air costs $1,449 for the 256GB model, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $1,599 for the 256GB variant, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $1,749 for the 256GB storage variant.
|Models
|Storage
|Canada prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference
|iPhone 17
|256GB
|CA$1,129
|Rs 71,826.69
|Rs 11,073.31 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Air
|CA$1,449
|Rs 92,185.00
|Rs 27,715 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Pro
|CA$1,599
|Rs 1,01,727.96
|Rs 33,172.04 (cheaper)
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|CA$1,749
|Rs 1,11,270.93
|Rs 38,629.07 (cheaper)
Conlusion
The price comparison table showcases that the US offers the lowest prices for the iPhone 17 Series. The iPhone Pro Max variant is nearly cheaper in the US than in India, and even the base model variant of the iPhone Pro Max saves over Rs 12,000.