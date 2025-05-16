ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iPhone 17 Series Case Leak Reveals Big Design Changes: Here's How It Will Look

The Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September with four models, featuring new designs, camera upgrades, and the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air.

Apple iPhone 17 Series Case Leak Reveals Big Design Changes: Here's How It Will Look
Apple iPhone 17 Series dummy units (Image Credits: X/MajinBuOfficial)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 4:19 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to launch this September, featuring at least four models-- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air. While the official announcement is months away, the alleged dummy units have already revealed the design of all four models, which is now corroborated by an iPhone 17 series case leak—courtesy of a notable tipster @MajinBuOfficial on X (formerly Twitter).

The leaked cases for the iPhone 17 series feature a transparent design with white MagSafe detailing, similar to the currently available Clear Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 16 lineup. The leaked case suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature large camera modules, which this time might now extend from left to right, akin to the Pixel's camera visor. However, the camera placement could stay the same as before, as suggested by previously leaked dummy units and renders. This design language might enable the iPhone to sit on its back without getting a wobble.

The iPhone 17 case looks almost the same as the standard iPhone 16, suggesting the base model will share the same design as its predecessor. The iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, showcases a slim cutout running from left to right. The available space suggests that the device will feature only a single camera sensor. All the previous leaks have also suggested the same about the super-slim iPhone model.

To summarise, the iPhone 17 lineup could feature a camera bar design on the back, except for the base model. Several reports suggest that iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a dual tone back, highlighting the camera area with a different colour from the rest of the device. Other models in the series are expected to feature single colour back, setting the Max model apart.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be the slimmest and lightest smartphone in the lineup. It will replace the Plus model and share most of its specifications with the Pro model, including a 120Hz display and the next-gen A19 chip.

Also read: Michelin Stars & More: Apple Maps Now Lets Users Discover Top-Ranked Restaurants, Hotels

Hyderabad: Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to launch this September, featuring at least four models-- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air. While the official announcement is months away, the alleged dummy units have already revealed the design of all four models, which is now corroborated by an iPhone 17 series case leak—courtesy of a notable tipster @MajinBuOfficial on X (formerly Twitter).

The leaked cases for the iPhone 17 series feature a transparent design with white MagSafe detailing, similar to the currently available Clear Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 16 lineup. The leaked case suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature large camera modules, which this time might now extend from left to right, akin to the Pixel's camera visor. However, the camera placement could stay the same as before, as suggested by previously leaked dummy units and renders. This design language might enable the iPhone to sit on its back without getting a wobble.

The iPhone 17 case looks almost the same as the standard iPhone 16, suggesting the base model will share the same design as its predecessor. The iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, showcases a slim cutout running from left to right. The available space suggests that the device will feature only a single camera sensor. All the previous leaks have also suggested the same about the super-slim iPhone model.

To summarise, the iPhone 17 lineup could feature a camera bar design on the back, except for the base model. Several reports suggest that iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a dual tone back, highlighting the camera area with a different colour from the rest of the device. Other models in the series are expected to feature single colour back, setting the Max model apart.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be the slimmest and lightest smartphone in the lineup. It will replace the Plus model and share most of its specifications with the Pro model, including a 120Hz display and the next-gen A19 chip.

Also read: Michelin Stars & More: Apple Maps Now Lets Users Discover Top-Ranked Restaurants, Hotels

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

APPLEAPPLE IPHONE 17 AIRAPPLE IPHONE 17 SERIESIPHONE 17 DESIGNAPPLE IPHONE 17

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.