Apple iPhone 17 Series Case Leak Reveals Big Design Changes: Here's How It Will Look

Hyderabad: Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to launch this September, featuring at least four models-- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air. While the official announcement is months away, the alleged dummy units have already revealed the design of all four models, which is now corroborated by an iPhone 17 series case leak—courtesy of a notable tipster @MajinBuOfficial on X (formerly Twitter).

The leaked cases for the iPhone 17 series feature a transparent design with white MagSafe detailing, similar to the currently available Clear Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 16 lineup. The leaked case suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature large camera modules, which this time might now extend from left to right, akin to the Pixel's camera visor. However, the camera placement could stay the same as before, as suggested by previously leaked dummy units and renders. This design language might enable the iPhone to sit on its back without getting a wobble.

The iPhone 17 case looks almost the same as the standard iPhone 16, suggesting the base model will share the same design as its predecessor. The iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, showcases a slim cutout running from left to right. The available space suggests that the device will feature only a single camera sensor. All the previous leaks have also suggested the same about the super-slim iPhone model.

To summarise, the iPhone 17 lineup could feature a camera bar design on the back, except for the base model. Several reports suggest that iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a dual tone back, highlighting the camera area with a different colour from the rest of the device. Other models in the series are expected to feature single colour back, setting the Max model apart.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be the slimmest and lightest smartphone in the lineup. It will replace the Plus model and share most of its specifications with the Pro model, including a 120Hz display and the next-gen A19 chip.