Apple iPhone 17 Pro Makes First Public Appearance Ahead Of Launch: Report

A recent X post displays the public appearance of the iPhone 17 Pro, expected to feature at the Apple Event 2025.

Apple iphone 17 Pro Makes First Public Appearance Ahead Of Launch
The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature an 8x optical zoom telephoto lens. (Image Credit: X)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST

Hyderabad: Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone series in September, just like every year. This year's Apple event is expected to showcase the latest addition to the iPhone series, the iPhone 17 series. It could likely include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets.

The biggest addition in the lineup is the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the existing 'Plus' variant in the iPhone range. Although the entire iPhone 17 series will include enhancements, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are expected to have the most upgrades.

iPhone 17 Pro seen in public

Ahead of the launch, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro seems to have been leaked in flesh as it was spotted in public. An X user named Fox Puppy (@Skyfops) shared a post, showcasing the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro. The post contained two images, showcasing a person holding the alleged iPhone 17 Pro in one hand and the current 16 Pro model in another, revealing both the front and back look of the upcoming device.

The rear panel of the phone displayed a horizontally elongated camera island with a triple camera setup, along with an LED flash unit, a noise cancellation mic, and an additional sensor. This sits in line with the previous design leaks, unofficial renders, and dummy units of the phone from tipster Majin Bu and YouTube channel Unbox Therapy.

Interestingly, the person present in the images is not associated with Apple. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reshared the post, commenting that the leaked handset seems authentic. There are several details regarding this leaked model which make it genuine.

iPhone 17 Pro: Expected camera details

According to an anonymous tipster via MacRumors, the iPhone 17 Pro models could feature some major camera upgrades, including an enhanced telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom. This marks an increase from the 5x zoom found in the current-gen iPhone 16 Pro models. The leak suggests that the lens might have the ability to physically move, enabling smoother zoom transitions across various focal lengths, similar to the one seen on professional cameras.

Moreover, the upcoming Pro models might also feature a new Pro camera app and an extra physical camera button, aimed at enhancing the photo and video experience for users.

