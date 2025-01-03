Standard iPhone Models May Finally Get High Refresh Rate With Launch Of iPhone 17 Series In 2025

Hyderabad: Apple always reserves a number of useful iPhone features for its high-end Pro models. This list of features also includes a high-refresh rate display. However, this could change this year with the launch of the iPhone 17 series-- at least according to a new leak.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo claims that Apple is planning to bring the high-refresh-rate "ProMotion" display to the standard iPhone 17 models. While the tipster does not go into the specifics of a higher display refresh rate, the report suggests Apple might be planning to use LTPO panels for all iPhone 17 series, giving the LTPS panel a pass for non-Pro models.

Notably, the non-Pro models in iPhone 15 series and iPhone 16 series use an LTPS display with a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz. Meanwhile the LTPO panel is reserved for Pro models in both lineups, allowing a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz.

This is not the first time we've heard about the availability of a higher refresh rate on the upcoming iPhone 17. A few months ago, noted analyst Ross Young claimed that the upcoming iPhone 17 and the highly anticipated iPhone 17 Air would feature ProMotion OLED screens. There's also speculation that the entire iPhone 17 series will sport an anti-reflective display, which could be more scratch-resistant than the current Ceramic Shield used on iPhones. Additionally, Apple might be planning to replace the iPhone 17 Plus with a new model, possibly named the iPhone 17 “Slim” or “Air.”

Rumours suggest Apple's iPhone 17 will feature 24MP front cameras across all models. The Pro Max may have a triple 48MP rear camera, while the Air could have a single 48MP lens. The lineup is expected to run on the A19 chip with 12GB RAM for Pro models, and 8GB for Air and standard models. The iPhone 17 Air, possibly replacing the ‘Plus’ model, maybe 6.25 mm thick with a 6.6-inch display.