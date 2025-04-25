Apple iPhone 17 Air Dummy Units Surface Online, Showcase A 5.66mm-Thin Design

Hyderabad: Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 17 series in September this year. As the trend goes, the upcoming smartphone lineup will likely include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max variants, along with a new iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim model. Recently, a video has surfaced on YouTube, showcasing a dummy model of the iPhone 17 Air/Slim model.

The video provided an in-hand look at the super-thin model next to other iPhone 17 models. The Air or Slim model is expected to replace the Plus variant.

Apple iPhone 17 Air

A YouTube channel named Unbox Therapy posted a video on the platform, showcasing a hands-on video of possible dummy units of the iPhone 17 series. The host, Lewis George Hilsenteger, in the video, takes a look at the dummy units, which are allegedly made by manufacturers in China. Such dummy units are usually provided by the manufacturers to accessory makers to design phone cases in time for the release of the new devices.

In the video, Lewis first checked the purported iPhone 17 Pro Max, which measured to be 163.0 x 77.59 x 8.75mm. The super-thin model measured 5.66mm, which is a big difference between the two variants of the same series.

The iPhone 17 Air has been in the news for quite some time. Several reports mention the features and specifications of the upcoming iPhone. According to multiple reports, the iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone might come with a single 48MP camera at the rear, similar to the one found on the recently launched iPhone 16e, with better imaging capabilities. It could sport a 24MP front-facing camera.

Apple could likely provide a titanium frame design for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. It could be powered by an A18 Pro or A19 chipset with 8GB of RAM to run Apple Intelligence functionality. Moreover, the device is expected to be priced around $1299 to $1,599, which would be around Rs 1,09,000 to Rs 1,26,000. The prices are likely to increase due to the imposition of the ongoing tariff regulations in the US.

