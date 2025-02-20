Apple iPhone 16e Indian Prices vs Dubai, US, UK, And More: Where To Buy Cheapest?

Hyderabad: Apple has finally launched the iPhone 16e adding a new phone to its latest iPhone 16 series. The device was expected to be announced as the iPhone SE 4, but Apple has positioned it as an entry-level model in the iPhone 16 series. The newly launched iPhone is the most affordable device that supports Apple Intelligence features. Moreover, the iPhone 16e features several major upgrades that include an enhanced design language, a powerful chipset, a larger display and an improved camera.

Apple iPhone 16e: Pricing in India and Global Markets

The new iPhone is launched in three storage variants--128GB, 256GB, and 512GB with black and white colour options. In India, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 59,999, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 69,999, and the 512GB is priced at Rs 89,999. In the US, the 128GB base variant is priced at $599, the 256GB variant is priced at $699, and the 512GB variant is priced at $899.

In the UK, the iPhone 16e costs £599 for the 128GB model, £699 for the 256GB model, and £899 for the 512GB model. In UAE the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models are priced at AED 2,599, AED 2,999, and AED 3,849, respectively. In Japan, the 128GB variant is priced at 99,800 YEN, the 256GB variant is priced at 1,14,800 YEN, and the 512GB variant is priced at 1,44,800 YEN.

iPhone 16e India vs Global Price Comparison List Variants India US Difference (INR) 128GB 59,999 $599 (Rs 49,526) -10,473 256GB 69,999 $699 (Rs 57,787) -12,212 512GB 89,999 $899 (Rs 74,408) -15,591 Variants India U.K Difference (INR) 128GB 59,999 £599 (Rs 59,533) -466 256GB 69,999 £699 (Rs 69,694) -305 512GB 89,999 £899 (Rs 89,607) -392 Variants India Japan Difference (INR) 128GB 59,999 ¥99,800 (Rs 56,393) -3,606 256GB 69,999 ¥1,14,800 (Rs 65,000) -4,999 512GB 89,999 ¥1,14,800 (Rs 81,885) -8,114 Variants India UAE Difference (INR) 128GB 59,999 AED 2,599 (58,340) -1,659 256GB 69,999 AED 2,999 (67,345) -2,654 512GB 89,999 AED 3,849 (86,396) -3,603

Notably, the new iPhone will be available in 59 countries which include the US, the UK, Japan, UAE, India, Malaysia, China, Canada, France, Germany, and more. Additionally, Apple has also introduced silicone cases for iPhone 16e, priced at Rs 3,900, in five colours-- Winter Blue, Fuschia, Lake Green, Black, and White.

The pre-orders for the iPhone 16e start from February 21, 2025, with official sales commencing from February 28, 2025.

Apple iPhone 16e: Specifications and Features

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an A18 chipset paired with up to 512GB of storage. It features a USB Type-C charging port. Moreover, it features a single 48MP rear primary camera and a 12MP front-facing camera. It comes with FaceID, instead of TouchID.

