Apple iOS 26 Is Now Live: Eligible iPhone Models, How To Download

The iOS 26 features AI-powered Live translation that currently supports nine languages, including English, Spanish, German, Chinese, French, Italian, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Japanese.

The iOS 26 update can be found under the Software Update in Settings. (Image Credit: Apple)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

Hyderabad: Apple officially rolled out the iOS 26 update to all its eligible iPhones worldwide. The iOS 26 was initially showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. It brings out the latest Liquid Glass user interface (UI) and also hosts new features to enhance the overall user experience.

The iOS 26 takes its inspiration for the Liquid Glass UI from Apple’s visionOS, featuring a glass-like translucent UI. The tech giant has also integrated Apple Intelligence-powered Live translation to Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps. This feature works on-device and does not need an active internet connection to process live translation using the cloud server.

This AI feature will initially be supported in nine languages, including English (US and UK), Spanish, German, Chinese (simplified), French, Italian, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Japanese.

Moreover, the iOS 26 update also brings a new Visual Intelligence feature that comes with ‘highlight to search’. This feature allows users to scan the website on their phone’s screen and get summaries or add an event to the Calendar app. This feature is similar to Google Gemini’s AI-powered ‘Circle to Search’ feature available on Android smartphones.

iOS 26 update: List of eligible iPhones

Here’s the list of iPhone models that are compatible with the latest iOS 26 update:

ModelVariants
iPhone 17 SeriesiPhone 17
iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 16 SeriesiPhone 16
iPhone 16e
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Series iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Series iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Series iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12 SeriesiPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11 SeriesiPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone SE Series iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

iOS 26: How to install iOS 26 on iPhone

The iOS 26 can be installed in two ways. One is using the update provided over the air (OTA), and the other one is by manually installing it through Apple iTunes.

Method 1: Via OTA (Over the Air)

Before installing the update, iPhone users must check whether their device has enough storage space and it has a battery life of more than 50 per cent to download the new iOS/iPadOS update.

Step 1: Go to Settings.

Step 2: Tap on General.

Step 3: Scroll through the General menu and select Software Update.

Step 4: Select the update and tap on Update Now

Step 5: Install the update once it is downloaded

Method 2: Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Before starting the installation procedure, iPhone/iPad users must make sure that their data has been uploaded either via iCloud or through iTunes. Also, make sure that the user has the latest version of the iTunes app on their Mac or PC.

Step 1: Launch the iTunes app on Mac or PC.

Step 2: Connect the iPhone or iPad to the computer using a USB or USB-C cable, or a Wi-Fi connection.

Step 3: Now open the iTunes app.

Step 4: Click the ‘iPhone’ button, placed at the top-left of the iTunes window.

Step 5: Now click on ‘Summary’.

Step 6: Tap on Check for Update.

Step 7: Once an update has been recognised, click on Download and then the Update button in the pop-up menu and also agree to the terms and conditions as well.

