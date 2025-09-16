ETV Bharat / technology

Apple iOS 26 Is Now Live: Eligible iPhone Models, How To Download

The iOS 26 update can be found under the Software Update in Settings. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple officially rolled out the iOS 26 update to all its eligible iPhones worldwide. The iOS 26 was initially showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. It brings out the latest Liquid Glass user interface (UI) and also hosts new features to enhance the overall user experience.

The iOS 26 takes its inspiration for the Liquid Glass UI from Apple’s visionOS, featuring a glass-like translucent UI. The tech giant has also integrated Apple Intelligence-powered Live translation to Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps. This feature works on-device and does not need an active internet connection to process live translation using the cloud server.

This AI feature will initially be supported in nine languages, including English (US and UK), Spanish, German, Chinese (simplified), French, Italian, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Japanese.

Moreover, the iOS 26 update also brings a new Visual Intelligence feature that comes with ‘highlight to search’. This feature allows users to scan the website on their phone’s screen and get summaries or add an event to the Calendar app. This feature is similar to Google Gemini’s AI-powered ‘Circle to Search’ feature available on Android smartphones.

iOS 26 update: List of eligible iPhones

Here’s the list of iPhone models that are compatible with the latest iOS 26 update:

Model Variants iPhone 17 Series iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Air iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 16 Series iPhone 16 iPhone 16e iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Series iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 Series iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 13 Series iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 Series iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 Series iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone SE Series iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

iOS 26: How to install iOS 26 on iPhone

The iOS 26 can be installed in two ways. One is using the update provided over the air (OTA), and the other one is by manually installing it through Apple iTunes.

Method 1: Via OTA (Over the Air)

Before installing the update, iPhone users must check whether their device has enough storage space and it has a battery life of more than 50 per cent to download the new iOS/iPadOS update.

Step 1: Go to Settings.