Apple iOS 26 Beta 4 Arrives With Visual Upgrades: Eligible iPhone Models, How To Install Update

Hyderabad: Apple has released the fourth developer beta of its new iOS 26 for eligible iPhone models, ranging from the iPhone SE (2nd Gen) to the latest iPhone 16e. The new iOS 26 Beta 4 adds significant changes over the previous iteration and is accessible to developers and beta testers. However, until Apple releases the stable version of the operating system, beta builds are the only way to experience the new user interface embraced by Liquid Glass design embedded into every nook and cranny of the software.

Notably, the new developer build arrived just ahead of the iOS 26 public beta expected to launch later this week.

The major highlights of the Beta 4 update include a more prominent UI change with subtle elements to make the visual experience better, re-enabling of notification summaries for News & Entertainment, improved Call Screening options, and a slightly tweaked Camera app icon. Let's take a closer look at these changes, how you can install the beta update, and the list of eligible iPhone models.

Apple iOS 26 Beta 4: What's New

Apple introduced iOS 26 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 and introduced the new Liquid Glass overhaul for the operating system. While Apple said that the new design language takes inspiration from visionOS, netizens were quick to criticise the UI change, with some comparing it to years-old Windows Vista. Some users also shared scepticism over the text readability due to the new visual elements. Apple seems to have heard the feedback and has been making tweaks to the Liquid Glass for a better visual experience.

While the iOS 26 Beta 3 had reduced glass reflections and added darker shades for more eligibility, Beta 4 reverses these changes and instead makes the wallpaper darker upon entering the notification centre, thus increasing the readability with a dynamic dark tint. It has also added a new dynamic wallpaper.

Another key change in iOS 26 is the return of Notification Summaries. Apple had disabled the feature in January following reports of Apple Intelligence generating wrong summaries of headlines in the News & Entertainment category. It is now live in the new developer beta, allowing users to quickly scan through key details in a summarised format.

The Camera app has undergone a subtle makeover as well, now featuring a slightly tweaked appearance. The Call Screening feature also received new controls allowing users to turn it off.

Apple iOS 26 compatible devices

iPhone 16 Series (including iPhone 16e)

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Apple iOS 26 Beta: How to install

Before proceeding with a public beta or a developer build, it is always recommended to backup your device. Also, since beta versions often carry a significant number of bugs, one should install the update on a secondary device. To download and install iOS 26 Beta 4, you should first enrol on the developer beta program by visiting beta.apple.com and entering your details. Once enrolled, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open the 'Settings' app on the iPhone Go to 'General' and select 'Software Update' Choose to 'Download & Install' the Beta update

If you are already enlisted in the beta program or using the third-iteration of the developer build, you can simply go to the 'Software Update' and then choose to update to the latest version.