Apple iOS 18.2 To Be Released in India This Week: What To Expect, Eligible iPhones, How To Install

Hyderabad: Apple will soon roll out its latest iOS 18.2 update that integrates Apple Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence) features, which iPhone users have awaited for a long time. At the WWDC 2024, the company announced Apple Intelligence, but the features weren't ready for rollout with the iOS 18 update. The new update comes packed with AI features, including Chatgpt integration for Siri, Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, Image Playground, advanced writing tools, and more.

iOS 18.2: Release Date

The iOS 18.2 is set to be released this week in India. The update is speculated to arrive today (December 9, 2024) in India, around 10:30 PM IST.

iOS 18.2: How to download the update

To download the iOS 18.2 update once it is rolled out, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on the iPhone.

Step 2: Go to General and tap on Software Update.

Step 3: Now tap on Download and Install.