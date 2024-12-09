Apple iOS 18.2 To Be Released in India This Week: What To Expect, Eligible iPhones, How To Install

Hyderabad: Apple will soon roll out its latest iOS 18.2 update that integrates Apple Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence) features, which iPhone users have awaited for a long time. At the WWDC 2024, the company announced Apple Intelligence, but the features weren't ready for rollout with the iOS 18 update. The new update comes packed with AI features, including Chatgpt integration for Siri, Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, Image Playground, advanced writing tools, and more.
iOS 18.2: Release Date
The iOS 18.2 is set to be released this week in India. The update is speculated to arrive today (December 9, 2024) in India, around 10:30 PM IST.
iOS 18.2: How to download the update
To download the iOS 18.2 update once it is rolled out, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Open the Settings app on the iPhone.
Step 2: Go to General and tap on Software Update.
Step 3: Now tap on Download and Install.
iOS 18.2 Features
1. ChatGPT Integration with Siri: The iOS 18.2 update will supercharge Siri with AI as Apple's AI voice assistant gets ChatGPT integration. The queries or requests raised by users will now be consulted by ChatGPT. The IP addresses of the requests are masked and will not be stored by OpenAI giving full privacy to the users. Apple users need not sign into their ChatGPT account to use new Siri features.
2. Genmoji: The Genmoji feature helps users create a brand new set of emojis for their keyboard using AI. This feature allows users to create emojis of their loved ones, as it takes data from the People Album present in the Photos app.
3. Image Band: Image Band is one of the coolest AI features in the update as it allows iPad users to change their rough sketches into full-fledged images using text prompts in the Notes app.
4. ImagePlayground: ImagePlayground is Apple's first AI image generation app that allows iPhone users to create images using text prompts. Results generated in this app can be modified through further text descriptions or suggestions offered by Apple.
5. Visual Intelligence: Visual Intelligence provides real-time information using the camera, from giving out information about a product to scanning a poster in order to register or fetch details. it can be useful in one's daily life.
Devices Compatible with iOS 18.2
While Apple Intelligence features are reserved for iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models, the iOS 18.2 update will reach a lot more devices. Following is the complete list of iPhone models that will get the iOS 18.2 update:
- iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XR, XS, XS Max
- iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone SE (3rd gen)