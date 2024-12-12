Apple iOS 18.2 Arrives In India With Apple Intelligence: Eligible Devices, How To Install, More

Hyderabad: Apple has finally released the iOS 18.2 update for iPhone users in India alongside new versions of its operating systems for iPad and Mac. The new update brings a host of new Apple Intelligence features to eligible iPhone models, which include Image Playground, Genmoji, Image Wand, Writing Tools, ChatGPT integration, a redesigned Siri, and more.
Apple Intelligence features packed inside iOS 18.2
ChatGPT integration: Apple is integrating ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, allowing users to utilise ChatGPT's capabilities, including content generation and image understanding, directly through Siri and systemwide Writing Tools without needing to switch between apps. Users can choose to enable this integration, and a ChatGPT account is not required by default. When used without an account, OpenAI does not store requests or use the data for training, and IP addresses are obscured. If users connect their accounts, OpenAI's data-use policies will apply.
Image Playground lets users easily create unique images with themes, text descriptions, and photos, generating styles like Animation and Illustration. Integrated into Messages and other apps, it's also available as a dedicated app.
Genmoji, powered by Apple Intelligence, enhances emoji with customisable options, allowing users to create playful and personalised emoji-like figures for more expressive communication.
Image Wand in the Notes app enhances note-taking by transforming sketches into polished images and creating relevant visuals based on written context, offering Animation, Illustration, and Sketch styles.
Writing Tools, already consisting of features like Rewrite, Proofread, and Summarise, now get the new "Describe Your Change" option. It adds flexibility and control to make writing more expressive, and available systemwide across Apple and many third-party apps.
Visual intelligence on iPhone 16, via Camera Control, instantly identifies objects and places, copies and translates text, detects contact info, and enables smart searches and problem-solving.
Eligible devices for Apple Intelligence
Notably, only the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models are eligible to run Apple Intelligence features. Additionally, Apple Intelligence can be accessed only when the device and Siri language are set to English. Meanwhile Mac with M1 and later as well as iPad with A17 Pro/M1 and later are eligible to run Apple Intelligence.
Eligible devices for iOS 18.2 update
The iOS 18.2 update is available for iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen).
How to install iOS 18.2
To download the iOS 18.2 update, open the Settings app on the iPhone > Go to General and tap on Software Update > Now tap on Download and Install.
More features coming soon
Apple is enhancing its AI capabilities with more features coming soon. Siri will become more personalised and context-aware, capable of performing hundreds of new actions across Apple and third-party apps. Users will also be able to create highly detailed images in a Sketch style through Image Playground.
In terms of privacy, Apple Intelligence emphasises on-device processing to protect user data. For tasks requiring larger models, Private Cloud Compute ensures user data is not stored or shared with Apple, only used to fulfil requests. Independent experts can verify these privacy measures, marking a significant advancement for privacy in AI.