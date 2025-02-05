Apple Invites: iPhone Gets A New App For Event Invitations - How To Use

Hyderabad: Apple has introduced a new application, called Apple Invites, allowing iPhone users to create custom invitations for gathering friends and family for any occasion. The new app lets users create and easily share invitations, RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists.

Apple Invites is available to download for all iPhone models running iOS 18 or later via the App Store. Users can also access it on the web through icloud.com/invites. Notably, only iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations while anyone can RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple Account or Apple device.

Talking about the new application, Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud said that Apple Invites brings together capabilities across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events and "share lasting memories even after they get together".

Apple Invites: How it works

To create an invitation using Apple Invites, users can choose an image either from their photo library or from the app’s gallery of curated backgrounds, representing different occasions and event themes. Users can also utilise Apple Intelligence to help them create unique event invitations with features like Image Playground generating original images, Writing Tools to compose thoughtful text for the invites, and more.

Apple Invites is also accessible via web (Apple)

Hosts can view and manage their events, share invitations with a link, review RSVPs, and choose the details they want to be included in the preview, such as home address. Meanwhile, attendees can control how their details show up to others and can leave or report an event at any time.

Apple Invites comes integrated with Apple Maps, Weather, Photos, and Apple Music. Invitations allow guests to get directions to the event and see the weather forecast for the day. They can also contribute photos and videos to a dedicated Shared Album to preserve memories of the event. Participants with Apple Music subscriptions can create a curated event soundtrack for everyone invited.