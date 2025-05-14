Apple Introduces New Accessibility Features: Braille Access, Magnifier for Mac, More

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, Apple has announced new accessibility features for Macs and iPhones, scheduled to arrive later this year. The new features include Accessibility Nutrition Labels, which will provide more detailed information for apps and games on the App Store; a new Magnifier app for Mac, aimed at users who are blind or have low vision; and new Braille Access feature, allowing users to take notes in braille format and perform calculations using Nemeth Braille. Apple also announced Accessibility Reader, a new system-wide reading mode designed for accessibility.

Apple's new accessibility features

Accessibility Nutrition Labels in App Store: Apple has added a new section to App Store product pages that will highlight accessibility features within apps and games, including VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, Sufficient Contrast, Reduced Motion, captions, and more. The tech giant says that it will allow users to learn if an app will be accessible to them before they download it.

Magnifier for Mac: Apple iPhone and iPad have an in-built Magnifier since 2016, helping users who have low vision to zoom in, read text, and detect objects around them. The Magnifier is now coming to Mac, allowing users to utilise their camera to zoom in on their surroundings, such as a screen or whiteboard. Users can multitask as well by viewing a presentation with a webcam while following along in a book using Desk View.

Braille Experience: Apple has added Braille Access to turn iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro into a Braille note taker, integrated into the Apple ecosystem. Users will be able to easily open any app by typing with Braille Screen Input or a connected Braille device. It will also allow users to take notes in Braille format, perform calculations using Nemeth Braille, and open Braille Ready Format (BRF) files directly from Braille Access.

Accessibility Reader: Designed for people with dyslexia or low vision, the new systemwide reading mode is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro. The Accessibility Reader can customise text, allowing users to focus on content they want to read, with extensive options for font, colour, and spacing, as well as support for Spoken Content.

Apple is also rolling out accessibility features to its wearable devices, which include the addition of Live Listen controls to Apple Watch with a new set of features (real-time Live Captions and more) and the Zoom feature on Vision Pro, allowing users to magnify everything in view using the main camera. The tech giant also updated existing accessibility features, including Live Listen, Background Sounds, Personal Voice, Vehicle Motion Cues, Eye Tracking, Head Tracking, Switch Control, Assistive Access, Music Haptics, Live Captions, and more.