Apple Introduces End-to-End Encryption for RCS on iPhone To Secure Cross-Platform Conversation

Hyderabad: Apple has announced that it will add support for end-to-end encryption for RCS on iPhone. Developed in collaboration with the GSM Association, the Cupertino-based giant confirmed to adapt the newly unveiled RCS Universal Profile 3.0. The new RCS profile includes E2EE based on the Messaging Layer Security protocol, which enables encryption between platforms.

While Android users could already send end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messages through RCS (Rich Communication Services), iPhone users relied on iMessage to send E2EE messages. Apple added support for RCS to bring cross-platform functionality for messages between Android and iOS devices. It is now adding the functionality to support encrypted messages on RCS.

Even though text messages are not as popular as they used to be during 2010 and 2011, it is still used by a few companies and people around the globe to communicate with each other. This makes it important for the Cupertino-based company to introduce RCS to the Messages for iPhone app.

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is a messaging protocol that allows users to send messages, share files, send high-resolution photos, and react to messages. Moreover, this messaging protocol also includes features such as typing indicators, emoji reactions, read receipts, and video attachments across platforms. Additionally, E2EE or End-to-end encryption adds an extra layer of privacy by preventing a third party from eavesdropping or viewing the contents of the conversation.

Furthermore, Apple, in a statement to The Verge, said that it will add RCS messages support for its operating systems such as iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in its future software updates. Notably, Apple's iMessage has been using E2EE from the beginning while the support for RCS was added last year from iOS 18 update.

