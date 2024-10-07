ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Intelligence Features For iPhone Could Arrive On October 28 With iOS 18.1 Update

Hyderabad: Apple will introduce the first batch of AI features for eligible iPhones later this month. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence will arrive on October 28, 2024, as part of the iOS 18.1 operating system.

To recall, Apple first previewed the iOS 18 update alongside the new Apple Intelligence features at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. Some of these AI features were released for beta users, but they have yet to arrive via the stable channel. The iPhone 16 series, which was supposed to be ready for Apple Intelligence, did not come with the anticipated upgrades.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is taking its time with the rollout to make sure that the update is free from major bugs. It also wants to ensure that it can support all the new traffic on its AI cloud servers.

As per the report, the first batch of Apple Intelligence features baked into the iOS 18.1 update include notification summaries for apps like Messages and Mail. Other key features could include a revamped Siri interface, a Clean Up tool in Photos, and advanced text editing tools, such as rewriting, summarising, and proofreading.