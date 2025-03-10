Apple Indefinitely Delays Siri Upgrade Due To AI Functionality Concerns

Hyderabad: Apple is pushing the launch of Siri's highly anticipated upgrade to next year. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company promised several AI-powered features for Apple devices, including an AI-integrated Siri tailored to do a lot more. The Cupertino-based company slated the ChatGPT-like Siri to be delivered with the iOS 18.4 software update set to launch this April. However, it is now expected to arrive sometime in "the coming year".

On February 14, 2025, Bloomberg reported that Apple was struggling to finish the development features of the new Siri, and the improvements would be pushed back until at least May 2025, by which time the iOS 18.5 would arrive. Apple AI engineers are said to be hurrying to fix a series of bugs in the project, which has been unsuccessful. Moreover, people involved in the project believe that the features will not be released until next year. Craig Federighi, the Software Chief of Apple, and other executives raised strong concerns internally that the features did not work properly or as advertised.

Some in Apple's AI division believe that the feature could be scrapped altogether as the company has to rebuild the functions from scratch. This could be embarrassing for the company as it has yet to roll out all of the Apple Intelligence features it showcased at WWDC.

The Cupertino-based company has been planning to make Siri more conversational like ChatGPT. However, the current scenario indicates that only the initial underpinnings for the upgrade are expected to launch by 2026. By this time, Apple would be nearing the iOS 19 release cycle. This indicates that the actual interface would likely be launched until iOS 20 in 2027.

According to Gurman, the company's employees ask whether CEO Tim Cook or the board will have to intervene and change the AI division's leadership to prevent Apple from further falling behind its competitors. Notably, rivals such as Amazon are moving ahead by launching Alexa+, an AI-powered version of Alexa that is more conversational and can do a lot more.