Apple Hebbal: Bengaluru Welcomes Apple's Third Retail Store In India

Hyderabad: Apple has inaugurated its new retail store, Apple Hebbal, in India, located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal, Bengaluru. This is also the first Apple Store in South India and the third retail store in the country, following the launch of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

The opening of Apple Hebbal is a major leap for the tech giant’s India expansion, as more customers will now be able to access Apple products, services, and in-store experiences. With the commencement of Apple Hebbal, the company will deepen its presence in the country.

The Apple Hebbal store consists of 70 team members hailing from 15 states across India, assigned to help customers learn about Apple products, monthly financing options, and the Apple Trade-in programme. They will also provide one-on-one support to those customers who want to switch to iOS from Android.

Apple Hebbal Store (Image Credit: Apple)

As Bengaluru is a hub for startups and businesses, Apple has also appointed a dedicated Business Team in the newly opened retail store. This team offers tailored guidance, device support, and tools, which will enable businesses to grow and succeed.

Customers who visit the newly opened Apple Hebbal can get their hands on the latest products, such as the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro with the M4 chipset, iPad Air with Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10. Accessories like the AirPods 4 and AirTag can also be purchased at the retail store.

Apple Pickup and Genius Bar (Image Credit: Apple)

New or existing customers can book a personalised shopping session with an Apple Specialist or get expert support at the “Genius Bar”. At the Apple Pickup area, buyers can collect their online orders at a time set according to their convenience.

Notably, the company claims that Apple Hebbal fully runs on renewable energy and is carbon neutral. The Apple Hebbal store features an artwork of colourful feathers inspired by India’s national bird peacock. Customers can visit Apple Hebbal’s official website to download special wallpapers and an Apple Music playlist, featuring local Bengaluru artists.

As part of the inauguration, Apple is also conducting a free, daily Today at Apple sessions for all customers, suitable for students to creatives and business owners. This session is led by Apple Creatives, which enables customers to get started with their devices or learn new skills, such as learning to capture better photos on iPhone, understanding Apple Intelligence, or learning to draw using Apple Pencil on iPad.

Today at Apple sessions helps to learn about customers device(s) and new skills. (Image Credit: Apple)

Interested people can book the Today at Apple session online via its official website. The session can be booked for a group, including families, friends, or business teams, who want to learn about Apple products.

Next Apple Store

Apple will open its next retail store, named Apple Koregaon Park, in Pune, Maharashtra, on September 4, 2025, at 1:00 PM (IST). It will also follow the same theme as the Apple Hebbal.

Additionally, Apple will open two more retail stores in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. An earlier report suggests that the new retail store in Delhi-NCR will be opened in the DLF Mall of India in Noida. Moreover, the tech giant has leased a retail space in Borivali, Mumbai, for a duration of 10 years and 10 months to open a second store in the city.