Amid AI Delays, Apple Hands Over Siri Charge To Vision Pro Chief Rockwell: Report

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly making some major internal changes to address delays and missteps in its AI strategy. According to Bloomberg, CEO Tim Cook has lost confidence in AI head John Giannandrea's ability to drive product development and bringing in Vision Pro Chief Mike Rockwell to lead Siri. Apple has yet to officially announce the restructuring.

While Giannandrea is staying in a larger AI role, Rockwell will report to software chief Craig Federighi. By appointing Rockwell to oversee Siri, Apple is probably betting on an executive with a proven track record in engineering and product development.

Notably, Rockwell was the driving force behind Apple's mixed reality headset, which was praised for being a technological marvel. However, since the product struggled commercially, Rockwell might be prompted to shift focus as Apple reassess the future of the headset division. Meanwhile, Paul Meade, who led Vision Pro's hardware engineering under Rockwell, will now take over the Vision Products Group, as per the report.

Rockwell joined Apple in 2015 and played a crucial role in taking Vision Pro from the concept stage to a commercial product. Apple CEO Tim Cook might be expecting the same results from Rockwell to deliver the revamped Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence.

John Giannandrea, who joined Apple in 2018 after serving at Google, will reportedly continue with the company and may oversee AI research, testing, and robotics. Although Siri faced longstanding engineering challenges, Giannandrea focused on strengthening Apple's AI initiatives by recruiting leading researchers and unifying related technologies under one division. His expertise in search and machine learning contrasts with Rockwell’s hardware background, hinting at a possible shift in Apple’s AI strategy.

"Apple has just wrapped up an internal meeting with the AI division announcing these changes, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said. "It included Craig Federighi, Mike Rockwell, John Giannandrea, Robby Walker, and Kim Vorrath. They didn't take questions but all seemed very positive about the moves."

Last year, Apple announced a range of AI-driven features as well as a more conversational and context-aware Siri. While Apple Intelligence features have been rolling out to iPhones, iPads, and Macs, Siri improvements have faced delays and are now expected to arrive by 2026. The tech giant has also been facing criticism and legal challenges over these delays.