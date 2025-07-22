Apple Foldable iPhone Might Launch Next Year With iPhone 18: Expected Price, Design, And More

Hyderabad: Apple, after years of rumour and internal testing, might finally be ready to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026. Although the tech giant has not officially confirmed anything yet, several reports indicate that the development of a foldable iPhone is in full swing. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to launch the foldable in the second half of 2026, and could be introduced along with the iPhone 18 lineup.

The upcoming foldable iPhone will be the company’s first major iPhone redesign since the iPhone X. It will probably follow a book-style design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.

Apple foldable iPhone: Expected key changes

According to previous leaks, the foldable iPhone could sport a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. It is expected to boast a dual-lens camera setup at the rear and a single selfie camera on the front. Instead of relying on FaceID, the Cupertino-based company could likely feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated with the power button for biometric authentication, commonly found in Android foldables.

There are chances that Apple might solve the unsightly crease in the middle of the main screen on its foldable iPhone. It is a long-standing issue in Android foldable devices from Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus, present since the new form factor was first introduced in 2018.

Apple is expected to use a flexible OLED panel, developed by Samsung Display, for its foldable device. Although specific display specifications are still not out, several reports suggest that Apple and Samsung are working together to create a creaseless display around the hinge area.

The software of the foldable iPhone is also expected to see changes. Reportedly, iOS 27 is being built, keeping in mind the foldable form-factor as well. This means that the user experience could be different from the regular iPhones.

Apple foldable iPhone: Expected price

The upcoming Apple foldable iPhone is expected to be priced at a premium of approximately $2,000, which is around Rs 1.72 lakh in India. The price sits slightly above the other flagship foldable smartphones, but matches the price tag of the recently announced Galaxy Z Fold7. Considering Apple already sells the iPhone 16 Pro Max at a starting price of Rs 1,44,900 in India, the speculative tag of $2,000 or Rs 1.72 lakh for the foldable seems wishful, considering the upcoming device would be a first for the Cupertino giant.

If the Apple Vision Pro serves as an example of pricing for a new device from Apple, an iPhone that folds in half and has been under development for years could easily surpass the Rs 2 lakh price point, especially if the company doesn't produce it in bulk.