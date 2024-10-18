ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Expands Business Connect To Display Brand Information On Caller ID, Mail, Apple Pay

Apple has announced the expansion of Business Connect to help businesses control the way they appear to Apple users.

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 53 minutes ago

Apple Business Connect gets new features
Apple Business Connect gets new features (Apple)

Hyderabad: Apple has announced new features for Business Connect, an initiative to help businesses of all sizes around the world manage the way they appear to Apple users. Verified businesses can create a brand reputation with a consistent presence in Phone apps and Mail in addition to location presence across apps, including Apple Maps and Wallet.

Starting next year, businesses will also be able to register for Business Caller ID, which will allow them to select a name, logo, and department for inbound call screen when they contact customers. Apple says that it will help users distinguish verified businesses from spam callers.

To register for Apple Business Connect, owners or virtual, online, and physical stores can use their existing Apple Account (or create a new one) at the self-service website from any smartphone, tablet, or computer. Once signed up, businesses can begin to customise their brand for free.

Since last year, Apple Business Connect allows verified businesses to add or update photos and logos in their location place cards to invite customers to take actions, such as ordering food or making a reservation directly from the place card. Now every business, including those with physical stores, can create a visual brand identity to make it easiest to connect with customers and appear to users across Apple apps, such as Siri, Wallet, and more.

Business Connect now also allows businesses to customise their logo in Tap to Pay on iPhone. They can also sign up to display their brand in the Mail and Phone apps. Just like Tap to Pay customisation, Branded Mail will also let them display the brand name and logo in emails to customers for building trust.

